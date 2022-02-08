‘This feels like a rather significant loss’ – Sheffield United dealt player blow: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is looking very unlikely that Rhian Brewster will feature again this season for Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in all competitions this season and was really growing into life under Paul Heckingbottom, but he now requires a hamstring operation to get back fit and firing for the 2022/23 campaign.

Fortunately, the Blades have plenty of other options at the top of the pitch with Ollie McBurnie and David McGoldrick currently being utilised as impact substitutes.

Brewster’s injury should make way for more regular minutes for Iliman Ndiaye who has been one of the shining lights of the season at Bramall Lane.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see how they feel Brewster’s injury will impact the Blades’ fortunes in the coming months…

Toby Wilding

This feels like a rather significant loss both for Sheffield United, and Brewster himself.

After a difficult start to his time at Bramall Lane, it did seem as though the striker was starting to get towards the sort of form that will have been expected of him when this move was first announced.

That looked to have nicely coincided with a turn in form that had seen the Blades start to look like genuine play-off contenders, so to lose that asset in Brewster’s influence, could be a big blow to those hopes of a top six spot.

Indeed, with Lys Mousset loaned out, and David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie yet to really fire this season, it seems this has now left a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Billy Sharp in attack for Sheffield United.

That could be a big ask for someone at Sharp’s stage of his career to do largely on his own, with so many games to come before the end of the season.

George Dagless

It’s a shame but I do think the Blades will get on okay without him.

He’s obviously a talent and I do think he is beginning to find his feet at Bramall Lane so the injury in that sense is a horrible blow for him as it just ruins any momentum he was starting to build.

In terms of the Blades and their play-off push, though, I do think that they still have a firm chance of achieving a top-six spot.

Yes, this injury is a setback but they still have attacking quality to call upon and Paul Heckingbottom has clearly got the players performing well and in a decent mood on and off of the pitch.

I don’t think this injury is the death knell or anything like that.

Josh Cole

Although losing Brewster is a blow for the Blades, there is no reason why they cannot reach the play-offs in the absence of the forward.

Brewster would have been hoping to build upon the goals that he scored against Bristol City and Luton Town in the club’s upcoming clashes but is now set to be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

When you consider that Billy Sharp has managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, he could potentially spearhead a push for a top-six finish between now and the end of the term.

Meanwhile, the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White and David McGoldrick may also be able to play an influential role for the Blades as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League later this year.