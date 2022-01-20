‘This excites me’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club near transfer agreement with Bristol City

Ipswich Town are closing in on a loan deal for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Tractor Boys have agreed a deal with the Championship outfit regarding a temporary spell at Portman Road until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has played 13 times in the Championship this season, amassing just 855 minutes of second-tier football.

After starting the campaign on the fringes of things at Ashton Gate, Bakinson forced himself into regular contention for mid-September to early December, however, he has since been restricted to just 14 minutes of football in the Robins’ last five outings.

Ipswich are currently 11th in League One and are eight points from the play-offs.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping to strengthen his squad enough this month so that they can trouble those much-desired top-six spots.

Whilst proving to cope well with Championship football, a move to regularly play in League One could be a very good option for the 23-year-old.

Possessing the versatility to operate as a holding midfielder, box-to-box operator, or more advanced, Bakinson could be a huge boost in Ipswich’s pursuit of reaching the play-offs.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich fans have reacted on Twitter to the club’s fast-moving interest in Bakinson…

if he’s better than lee evans idc https://t.co/cf6k0ZVf0A — fev (@lfev11) January 20, 2022

This has come from nowhere! Bristol city, so Ashtons signing or McKenna’s? #itfc https://t.co/IkT2wxW03n — Jamie Pinner (@JamiePinner) January 20, 2022

This is a very interesting one. Strong combative midfielder. 6ft3, forced himself into the BC team before Christmas and signed a new deal in the process. Still highly thought of at the club and at an age where he's only going to improve going forward. This excites me! #itfc https://t.co/1B0XEJPKdF — Harvey Davies (@HDavies1804) January 20, 2022

Almost certainly is the end for Nolan, surely got to be an El Miz loan & I’d even go as far as saying either one of Harper, Carroll or Fraser is off too #itfc https://t.co/jM8GI8Sbpm — Jake Smith (@jaykase_) January 20, 2022

love our fanbase judging a player before we even sign him 🤣🤣🤣never heard of him but if he does a job, can’t complain #itfc https://t.co/bfB7LP4N1f — fev (@lfev11) January 20, 2022

Haven’t we got enough midfielders — Rob (@Rob76540279) January 20, 2022