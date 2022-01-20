Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘This excites me’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club near transfer agreement with Bristol City

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Ipswich Town are closing in on a loan deal for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Tractor Boys have agreed a deal with the Championship outfit regarding a temporary spell at Portman Road until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has played 13 times in the Championship this season, amassing just 855 minutes of second-tier football.

After starting the campaign on the fringes of things at Ashton Gate, Bakinson forced himself into regular contention for mid-September to early December, however, he has since been restricted to just 14 minutes of football in the Robins’ last five outings.

Ipswich are currently 11th in League One and are eight points from the play-offs.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping to strengthen his squad enough this month so that they can trouble those much-desired top-six spots. 

Whilst proving to cope well with Championship football, a move to regularly play in League One could be a very good option for the 23-year-old. 

Possessing the versatility to operate as a holding midfielder, box-to-box operator, or more advanced, Bakinson could be a huge boost in Ipswich’s pursuit of reaching the play-offs. 

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich fans have reacted on Twitter to the club’s fast-moving interest in Bakinson…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This excites me’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club near transfer agreement with Bristol City

