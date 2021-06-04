Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘This doesn’t make sense’, ‘Sad to hear’ – Many Swansea City fans react as key decisions on player futures revealed

Published

6 mins ago

on

A number of Swansea City supporters have been reacting to the confirmation that Andre Ayew is amongst the group of players leaving at the end of their current deals.

Swansea have missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs for the second season in a row, and that has seen them face tough decisions over the futures of key players heading into the final stages of their current deals at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans have now confirmed within their retained list Ayew has left Swansea after firing in 17 goals in 46 games for them in the Championship in the regular campaign. While also the likes of Barrie McKay, Declan John and Kieron Freeman have also departed the club at the end of their deals.

It has been confirmed by Steve Cooper’s side though that Wayne Routledge has been offered a one-year deal to remain with the club for next season. That comes after he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the Championship play-off final against Brentford. It means he could extend his 10-year stay with the club and look to add more to his well over 300 appearances for the Swans.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

Many Swansea fans were gutted to be seeing Ayew’s departure from the club be confirmed, while there were also one or two doubts over whether Routledge should have been offered a new deal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This doesn’t make sense’, ‘Sad to hear’ – Many Swansea City fans react as key decisions on player futures revealed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: