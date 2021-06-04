‘This doesn’t make sense’, ‘Sad to hear’ – Many Swansea City fans react as key decisions on player futures revealed

A number of Swansea City supporters have been reacting to the confirmation that Andre Ayew is amongst the group of players leaving at the end of their current deals.

Swansea have missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs for the second season in a row, and that has seen them face tough decisions over the futures of key players heading into the final stages of their current deals at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans have now confirmed within their retained list Ayew has left Swansea after firing in 17 goals in 46 games for them in the Championship in the regular campaign. While also the likes of Barrie McKay, Declan John and Kieron Freeman have also departed the club at the end of their deals.

It has been confirmed by Steve Cooper’s side though that Wayne Routledge has been offered a one-year deal to remain with the club for next season. That comes after he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the Championship play-off final against Brentford. It means he could extend his 10-year stay with the club and look to add more to his well over 300 appearances for the Swans.

Many Swansea fans were gutted to be seeing Ayew’s departure from the club be confirmed, while there were also one or two doubts over whether Routledge should have been offered a new deal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I’m all for keeping Wayne at the club but another playing contract is a waste. He’s going to be 37 and injured for half the season. Add him to coaching but to me this doesn’t make sense https://t.co/H2U7tH4R0E — Dan (@danieldaviesj7) June 4, 2021

Ayew going was always going to happen.

Surprised by Wayne being offered a new playing contract. Seems a total waste of wages when he's 37 and going to be injured most the season. #Swans🦢 https://t.co/xFnkAnO3UK — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DI93_) June 4, 2021

Andre is a huge loss, hope they invest the wages saved to build a successful season. Glad to hear about Wayne-must mean he has a non playing future at the club eventually — Cathy Larkman (@CathyLarkman) June 4, 2021

Great decision to reward Wayne’s loyalty to the club. — Daniel Lock (@danlock123) June 4, 2021

Some player, wish him all the best 👏 https://t.co/eWobk9jxSE — Fisher (@Joee_Fisher) June 4, 2021

:(( but very happy for Wayne❤️ https://t.co/sx7ehPUSSY — Jak Morgan (@JakMorgan01) June 4, 2021

Goes without saying that Ayew was off. Really great showing from the club to offer Routledge an extension after doing his ACL though. https://t.co/3GiOxexlZe — Ben Church (@JackArmy_) June 4, 2021