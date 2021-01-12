‘This doesn’t look good!’ – Many Luton Town fans react to emerging player update

On-loan Luton defender Rhys Norrington-Davies might have played his last game for the Kenilworth Road outfit – with the left-back set to be recalled by Sheffield United.

Norrington-Davies initially made the switch from the Blades on a season-long loan, but Football Insider believe that the Bramall Lane side are expected to terminate his deal with the Hatters in order for the Wales international to join Stoke City on a permanent basis in the coming days.

The 21-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for Sheffield United, but has impressed during his spell with Luton, featuring 22 times in all competitions – with his outstanding form leading to his first senior call-up to the Welsh squad.

Norrington-Davies’ final outing for Nathan Jones’ team came in Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Reading, meaning the full-back is likely to miss out on a fourth-round clash at Chelsea following last night’s draw.

Given the defender’s contribution during the first-half of the Championship campaign, Norrington Davies’ potential departure would be a major blow to Jones and Luton.

And here’s how the Kenilworth Road outfit have been reacting to this disappointing update on Twitter:

I’m really starting to dislike stoke more and more — Craig Nicoll (@CraigNicoll9) January 12, 2021

Excuse me? — George (@GK1Lob) January 12, 2021

Always the risk with loans. Sheffield United have done to us what we did to Bolton. Not a big problem with Potts fit and in form but we need a LB now with Galloway probably going out on loan https://t.co/pJawA4oUVA — Steve (@SteveLTFC17) January 12, 2021

If this is true I will never see RND in the flesh play for Luton Town Football Club and that upsets me. Only lad who showed a bit of fight against Watford too https://t.co/O2h8UTw9Ue — Jathan Nones (@D4NH4YW4RD) January 12, 2021