‘This does tick a lot of boxes’ – Middlesbrough plot transfer move for soon-to-be free agent: The verdict

Middlesbrough are showing an interest in Josh Laurent who is set to be a free agent, as per journalist Courtney Friday.

The 25-year-old Shrewsbury Town central midfielder is being eyed by Stoke City and Reading as well.

Alfie Burns

This looks a good piece of business for Boro to be looking at ahead of a really tough summer transfer window.

Times have changed and as Boro face up to a fourth year outside of the Premier League, they have to be a little bit more reserved in the window.

Players like Laurent are knocking around on a free and it is hard to not look at getting a deal done.

He’s a good age at 25 and offers something a little bit different in the Boro midfield, which is very workman like at the moment.

This does tick a lot of boxes and, if it does come off, I’ll be looking forward to seeing Laurent take on a fresh challenge.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move for Boro and I think it’s one that could be just what they need to freshen things up going forward.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been really impressive for Shrewsbury this term and it’s no surprise to see the interest in him.

He’s proven a bright spark in the League One side’s midfield and I think that’s exactly what Boro need right now.

This season they’ve been far from convincing and you feel Laurent would add some much-needed creativity.

Given some of the other clubs linked with him, this looks likely to be a move that Boro will only be able to do if they’re still a Championship club.

If they get a result today, Laurent should be high on their list of summer signings – particularly as he’s a free agent.

George Harbey

Laurent could be a useful signing for Boro and you can see the sense in a potential move to be honest.

Boro need fresh options in the middle of the park ahead of next season – that’s clear. Adam Clayton is only getting older, whilst Paddy McNair’s future is far from certain after an impressive individual campaign.

Laurent is only 25 and he has got bags of potential, and I believe that he’s one of the most underrated players in League One.

His positional awareness is excellent and he’s a powerhouse in midfield who offers tenacity and energy and I think that’s what Boro are lacking in the middle of the park right now.

He can play anywhere in midfield, whether that be in a holding position or in a box-to-box role, so that makes him a potentially useful option for Neil Warnock or for whoever takes over at the Riverside beyond this season.