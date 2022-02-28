“This does seem a little sudden” – Millwall may face transfer decision as Brentford circle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford are lining up a summer move for Millwall 21-year-old Tyler Burey, according to The Sun.

Injuries have handed Burey a chance with the first team in recent weeks and he has grabbed it with both hands but it seems they could have a decision to make in the summer, with the Bees said to be keen.

So, would he be a good signing for Brentford? And should Millwall cash in?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Are these 19 Millwall facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Millwall beat QPR on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season Genuine Fake

Marcus Ally

This does seem a little sudden but it is clear to see the potential from Burey’s physical profile alone.

His easy-on-the-eye dribbling ability and newly found eye for goal certainly makes him an attractive proposition as an up and coming Championship player.

If the Lions see Jed Wallace leave for free in the summer, then Burey would be a bigger loss but also an option for them to turn some kind of profit in player trading.

Millwall should not cash in as they do not have the attacking talent, should Wallace leave, to compete anywhere near to where they have done in recent years.

Burey could be a player alongside Billy Mitchell and Dan McNamara, to take on the mantle and continue Rowett’s success at The Den.

Alfie Burns

It’s the type of signing we’ve seen Brentford target year after year.

When you think of the way they’ve gone after Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest, Burey is clearly someone that they see similarities in.

Burey has bags of potential and, you’ve got to say, he’s someone that would be a decent investment for Brentford, whether he’d impact their first team straight away or not.

Whether Millwall should cash in is another matter, too.

They won’t do it if Brentford are equals to them in the Championship, but on the flip side of that, it might be hard to turn down a Premier League package if the Bees survive this season.

Like a lot of transfers like this, there’s a lot to fall into place before you can make any concrete judgements.

George Dagless

I don’t think there’s any rush.

For a start, Brentford could end up back in the Championship next season and there’s even a chance that Millwall could still sneak into the play-offs, and that’s all going to have impact on this potential move.

I am sure Millwall know they can get a decent bit of money for Burey already but he’s got a massive amount of potential and it might make sense for them to try and keep him on for a little longer and see his value increase even further.

As well as that, I honestly think Millwall is the best place for him for now and sometimes a move can happen too soon so, whilst it might be tempting to get some money for him, if the Lions can keep him I think that would be the best course of action for everyone.