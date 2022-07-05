“This does feel like a rather surprising link” – Brighton eyeing move for Swansea City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton and Hove Albion are lining up a move for Swansea City‘s Steven Benda, it has been claimed.

As per Football Insider, the Seagulls are one of two clubs credited with an interest in the shot-stopper.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season out on loan at Peterborough United, where he made 11 appearances in all competitions before an injury halted his progress.

It is said that the Premier League club hope that Benda will provide depth and cover for their number one keeper, and with that in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW whether or not the 23-year-old was good enough to step in at top-flight level, if needed.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like a rather surprising link to have emerged for Brighton.

In Robert Sanchez, the Seagulls have a well established top-flight number one, while they do also have back-up with the likes of Jason Steele.

As a result, a new goalkeeper does not really feel like a major priority for Graham Potter’s side as things stand, and it does feel like there would be a lot of pressure on Benda to make this step up if called upon by Brighton, given he does not have a great deal of experience, even at Championship level.

With that in mind, this doesn’t really feel like one that is really worth pursuing, especially given that with two years left on his contract, Swansea could be in a position to demand a decent fee for the goalkeeper.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Swansea City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 WHAT YEAR WERE SWANSEA FOUNDED? 1892 1902 1912 1922

Billy Mulley

Steven Benda has proven to be a strong enough option in the Championship, but with an exciting prospect in Andy Fisher in the way at Swansea City, he has to be deemed as a deputy option.

So, with Brighton in pursuit, it is likely that he will once again be a deputy option but will be within the Premier League.

Not only would he be waiting to pounce at an opportunity at top-flight football, he is likely to also generate a significantly higher wage.

Benda is not someone who is likely to provide Robert Sanchez with major competition, instead he will serve as a more than competent back-up.

It is a signing that does make sense on a number of levels, if Benda is not particularly desperate for regular first-team minutes.

Carla Devine

This would be a solid signing from Brighton in terms of having a back up goalkeeper at the club.

It’s clear he doesn’t have a future at Swansea and although he wouldn’t be stepping into the top flight as a first choice option, it would make sense.

At 23-years-old, he’s still got plenty of time to further develop his game and give himself the opportunity to push further on and it feels like Brighton would allow him that opportunity.

If I was a Brighton fan and I saw Benda had to come on towards the start of the season, I probably would panic a bit. However, after a bit of work with the club, I’m sure he’ll have the opportunity to show he can be a reliable back up option.