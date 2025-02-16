Stockport County's rise to League One may be, in part, thanks to a decision taken in 2015, by the local council.

The club was in turmoil, having turned part-time a couple of years prior following relegation to the sixth tier of English football.

Without the financial strength to stand strong, developers were sniffing around the Edgeley Park site before Stockport Council stepped in.

When local businessman Mark Stott bought the club in 2020, leading the club back up the pyramid, it became clear just how crucial that council decision may have been.

Council stepped in to save Edgeley Park

Local outlet Manchester Evening News had revealed that the very existence of Edgeley Park was under threat after owners at the time, Cheshire Sports, had received an offer for the site from developers.

Although it never got as far as plans being submitted for what might have gone in its place, it seems highly probable it wouldn’t have been a stadium for Stockport County to play in.

The council saw the purchase of the stadium as vital to the club’s future, so stepped in with what was thought to be a £2million bid to purchase the ground, after receiving a 5000-strong petition from locals to act.

Councillor Wendy Meikle said at the time: “I can’t imagine Stockport without the football club. It’s a community asset, it’s not just about the football ground.”

Then-deputy council leader Iain Roberts revealed the council stepped in due to a perceived ‘very significant’ risk to the club’s future at Edgeley Park.

It proved a crucial factor in one of Stockport's most pivotal moments

There is no doubt that, still with chapters of the story to be told, the purchase of County by Stott was one of the most pivotal moments in the club’s history.

The club had climbed back into the National League thanks to Jim Gannon, but Stott’s investment then supercharged the Hatters all the way to the top of League One, and looking even higher.

County's rise under Stott Season League Position 2019/20 National League 7th 2020/21 National League 3rd 2021/22 National League 1st 2022/23 League Two 4th 2023/24 League Two 1st

But that all may not have happened had the club not been based in their historic Edgeley Park home.

Asked about his reasons for investing in County in 2020, Stott said: “Transport links: train station’s right at the back. A great ground, with a great soul to it that needs some investment, which is something we will be doing.

“Stockport County will remain at Edgeley Park, and always should remain at Edgeley Park.

“The connectivity is incredible here. It’s a stone’s throw from the centre of Stockport.”

The location, size and history of Edgeley Park is a key theme throughout Stott’s first interview, suggesting his purchase may not have been as attractive had the ground not been attached to the club.

Edgeley Park is now in safe hands

Though there were some early fears that Stott, being a property developer himself, may harbour some property ambitions of his own on the site, five years down the line it is clear that the club is in safe hands.

Two promotions later, things are going well on the pitch just as they are off it.

The club has already had numerous upgrades, most prominently in the Cheadle End, and plans are now in progress for a large-scale expansion of Edgeley Park as the club continues to go from strength to strength.

All of that, including Stott’s initial investment, may not have been possible had the council not acted when they did to save Edgeley Park.