This Dean Holden tweak would help Charlton Athletic deny Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday: Opinion

Charlton Athletic are not good enough to go toe-toe with some of the best teams in League One this season.

That was made abundantly clear in the Addicks’ 2-0 defeat at Derby County last weekend, therefore in hosting league leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday they should be adapting their tactics to maximise their chances of taking something from the game.

Darren Moore has been wedded to a 3-5-2 formation for the vast majority of his spell as Owls manager since the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, and that is very unlikely to change for their trip to The Valley.

Charlton’s 4-3-3 system’s limitations may be exploited if they do not adapt and matching up the Owls in a three at the back formation of their own could be the best way to combat the visitors.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith have built a strong understanding at the top of the pitch this season and the former is evidently capable of playing in the Championship.

Moore would be excited by the prospect of the front two being able to isolate Lucas Ness and his central defensive partner, set to be Ryan Inniss or Michael Hector if Dean Holden sticks with four at the back, both with the ball on the ground but also with Smith’s aerial prowess.

Therefore, reinstating Inniss into the backline to challenge with Smith but in a defensive trio could be the way to go, providing an extra defensive body in a match where the Addicks are set to be on the back foot for extended periods.

Setting up in a 3-5-2 shape rather than a 3-4-3 or something similar could also increase the Addicks’ chances of establishing a foothold in the game, to ensure they do not get overrun in midfield with Barry Bannan still the Owls’ midfield conductor, accompanied by more mobile players like George Byers and Will Vaulks.

It could be time for Holden to put Sean Clare into central midfield, his specialist position, to offer a bit more physicality than Albie Morgan or Gavin Kilkenny, alongside George Dobson and Scott Fraser, in a tweak that would see Steven Sessegnon deployed at right wing back with Matt Penney coming in at left wing back against his former club.

With one of, or both, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Corey Blackett-Taylor taking their place in the front two to provide a threat in transition.

The Wednesday midfield trio have been dominant on a consistent basis in League One this season, hence their league position, and if the Addicks cannot match them physically, when it is unlikely they can technically, it could be a very long afternoon for Holden’s men.