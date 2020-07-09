‘This deal makes sense to me’ – Stoke City table offer for player wanted by Celtic: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have reportedly tabled an offer for Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.

The 35-year-old has been a key player for the Latics this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 35 league appearances, but is facing an uncertain future at the DW Stadium.

Marshall only has one year left on his contract at Wigan, and with the club recently going into administration, they may look to sell their key players to raise funds this summer.

The Scottish Sun claim that Stoke have made an offer for Marshall, who is also wanted by SPFL Champions Celtic.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Marshall in recent times, with Neil Lennon identifying the experienced shot-stopper as a potential replacement for Southampton loanee Fraser Forster.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at the bet365 Stadium…

Sam Rourke

I’m a big fan of Marshall, he’s like a fine wine, he seems to get better with age!

At 35 years old, there is no denying that Marshall is reaching the end of his career but he has showcased just how much he has left in the tank at Wigan Athletic this season.

The keeper has played a fundamental role in the Latics’ on-pitch success of late, with his commanding, experienced presence in between the sticks working wonders.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Jack Butland will be heading for the exit door at Stoke City this summer, so a new goalkeeper will need to be top of Michael O’Neill’s transfer priorities.

Marshall would be a low-risk signing as he’s a proven Championship goalkeeper who can still operate at a good level.

This deal makes sense to me.

Ned Holmes

I like this move from Stoke’s perspective, particularly if they’re looking to offload Jack Butland in the upcoming window.

Marshall’s had a very solid and impressive season at Wigan Athletic, proving himself as a goalkeeper that can thrive at Championship level.

Stoke already have Butland, however, and only signed Adam Davies last summer, so you’d imagine this is a move with thought to offloading the former.

His contract expires at the end of next season, so it makes a lot of sense for the Potters to look to cash in on a player that is likely to have plenty of suitors – despite his struggles over the past few years.

If they get him out and Marshall in for a decent price, it will represent a good bit of business and should give them some money to invest elsewhere.

Do these 11 celebrities support Stoke City or not?

1 of 11 Trevor Benjamin Yes No

George Harbey

This deal makes perfect sense to me.

Jack Butland has been far too inconsistent for my liking this season, and as he’s likely to be on high wages, I think that Stoke should look to get rid of the former England international this summer.

This means that they will need to bring someone in as their new number one, and whilst Marshall may be 35 years of age, he is still a solid goalkeeper for this level.

He is very experience and would bring real stability in-between the sticks, and he could be beneficial for the youngsters too.

It would be a real coup for the Potters to lure him to the bet365 Stadium, especially with Marshall’s boyhood club Celtic interested in re-signing him.