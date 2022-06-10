“This could work well” – 46-year-old among final candidates for Blackpool FC managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool are considering Michael Appleton as Neil Critchley’s replacement.

As per reporter Alan Nixon, Appleton is among the final candidates for the job, with the 46-year-old currently without a club after parting ways with Lincoln City at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Cheltenham‘s Michael Duff and Derby coach Liam Rosenior are also being considered for the vacancy, according to Nixon.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley recently surprised many by leaving Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Appleton potentially being hired to fill the vacancy in the dugout at Bloomfield Road.

Ned Holmes

This could work well for Blackpool.

Losing Neil Critchley was a massive and unexpected blow that threatens to undo all the progress they’ve made in recent years.

Michael Appleton is not dissimilar to the departed Tangerines boss as a coach that is well regarded for his development of young players.

He may have had a disappointing season at Lincoln City in 2021/22 but we shouldn’t forget he took them to the play-off final the year before and that campaign highlights how high his ceiling is.

Replacing Critchley won’t be easy but Appleton would be a good fit – not least because he’s currently out of a job.

Billy Mulley

I can certainly see the logic behind this one, with Michael Appleton playing a big role in the development of the likes of Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Scully.

In a similar mould to Steve Cooper, he is someone who can get the very best out of the more youthful members of the squad, with Regan Poole and Lewis Fiorini examples from the 2021/22 season who thrived under Appleton’s stewardship.

Facing their difficulties last season, the campaign before, Appleton defied budgetary expectations be securing a spot in the play-offs, and coincidentally it was Blackpool who edged them out.

Perhaps not the first choice, but Appleton is definitely someone who needs to be considered by the Blackpool hierarchy.

Chris Gallagher

I think this would be a decent appointment.

Firstly, you can understand why there would be parts of the support underwhelmed as Appleton has just left a League One club who finished in the bottom half of the table. So, those concerns are valid.

However, I think Appleton is a good fit for the Seasiders. He has a reputation for improving players, he turns to youth and he plays attractive football – all of which fits the bill for what they want. The reality is that Blackpool won’t have huge funds to back the manager, so it’s about finding a good coach and Appleton’s ability to attract youngsters from top clubs on loan will also appeal.

This is a big appointment for the hierarchy as Critchley did a fine job and even though Appleton would be a risk, I think it’s a move that could work out well.