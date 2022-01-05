‘This could work seriously well’, ‘Oh dear’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh squad addition

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that midfielder Harry Arter has returned from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, which has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

The 32-year-old has been out of favour at Forest in recent seasons and was sent out on loan by Chris Hughton in the summer.

His time with the Addicks didn’t work out as anyone will have hoped, with Arter featuring just six times in total and finding opportunities hard to come by since Johnnie Jackson took charge.

Yesterday, in the announcement of Steve Cook’s arrival, Forest revealed that Arter had returned to the club.

Charlton have since confirmed that the midfielder had taken up the option to return to the East Midlands club, with Jackson praising his professionalism during his time at The Valley.

It appears no coincidence that Arter’s return has coincided with Cook’s arrival, with the pair having played together at Bournemouth for more than half a decade.

Whether the 32-year-old has any part in Steve Cooper’s plans moving forward remains to be seen but his return certainly seems to have caused a stir among fans of the City Ground outfit.

Read their reaction here:

imagine if cooper gets arter playing well too…🤷🏻‍♂️ still don’t really understand why he never managed to get going for us…#nffc https://t.co/KrO0quksbY — Adam Sliwinski (@sliwo1) January 4, 2022

Clearly a player in there somewhere. Maybe under his previous captain he can be a help. The more experience we have that have been at the top of the game the better https://t.co/D3B74gmG5u — mark poyser (@markyyypoyser) January 4, 2022

Hear me out… under Cooper this could work seriously well, we’ve just signed a player he spent so many years at Bournemouth with as his captain.. could Cook get his head in the game for us? https://t.co/jUaMpjsTka — alex (@AO1865) January 4, 2022

Let’s see if Cooper can rejuvenate this man’s career 🙏🏻 because there’s a player in Arter. https://t.co/COe9r8wMjm — Claire (@ClaireNffc_xo) January 4, 2022

Oh dear, no! — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) January 4, 2022

He’s done — Pat O’Hara (@PatoharaPat) January 4, 2022

Just like a new signing — chav (@forestchav) January 4, 2022

God ya jokin, why didn’t you want to keep him — adrian dilks (@DilksAdrian) January 4, 2022