‘This could turn out to be a masterstroke’ – Peterborough close to reunion with Derby County man: The verdict

Jordan Rushworth

Returning to Peterborough would be an excellent move for Jack Marriott to reignite his career after a difficult couple of seasons. His time with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County did not work out and injuries played the part in that, but he was also not able to gain the full confidence of his managers at those sides.

Peterborough already know fully well what Marriott can bring to the table and they saw him fire in a lot of important goals for them during his previous spell before he made the switch to Derby. He would therefore not having to prove to them and would be trusted straight away to perform in the Championship.

Marriott is someone that showed in his first season with Derby that he can score goals in the Championship if he can remain injury-free and get regular game time.

That shows that he could be able to provide some vital extra goals for the Posh and that might prove to be exactly what they need if they are going to be able re-establish themselves back in the English second tier.

Ned Holmes

I’ve got a feeling this could turn out to be a masterstroke.

Jack Marriott has struggled since leaving the Posh but bringing him back to somewhere that he has thrived at before could be just what is needed to kick-start his career.

Having struggled during difficult periods at Derby and Sheffield Wednesday, he needs a bit of confidence, some patience and some stability, all things he should get at Peterborough.

The Posh will be gaining a very useful striker and someone that can provide cover and competition for Jonson Clarke-Harris.

On top of that, it will mean they’re ready in case someone makes a late move for Clarke-Harris.

Ben Wignall

Sometimes they say never go back in football – but in this case I think Marriott could do with being in familiar surroundings.

Like most Peterborough strikers when they leave the club there was much expectation that Marriott would do big things for Derby County, and their fans clearly rated him but Frank Lampard saw it differently and he was not a regular starter, and neither was the forward under Phillip Cocu.

A loan move to Sheffield Wednesday last season failed to get the best out of him, but that was more down to injuries if anything and it’s clear that Marriott needs a new – or perhaps old home – to recapture his best form.

Still only 26, Marriott still has time on his side to prove himself in the Championship and joining up with Peterborough once again would be really smart.

He could compliment Jonson Clarke-Harris quite well and it’s also a chance to rebuild his reputation – he could be the first striker that Peterborough sell on two separate occasions for multi-million pounds if he starts to bang in the goals again and that is an exciting prospect for Posh supporters.