‘This could turn out to be a fantastic move’ – Stoke City plot Tottenham transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are interested in Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, as Michael O’Neill looks to bring in more attacking options in the January window, as per Football Insider.

The Potters have had a decent season so far, but they sit outside the play-offs going into the New Year. A key reason for that is the fact that they haven’t scored enough goals, with Tyrese Campbell’s recent injury harming the team.

So, more creativity is a priority and Football Insider have revealed that Stoke are rivalling Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry for the wide man, who has shone at this level in the past with Leeds.

However, is he what O’Neill needs? We take a look…

Ned Holmes

This could turn out to be a fantastic move.

Stoke’s clear priority has to be finding a replacement for Tyrese Campbell and when he was at his best at Leeds, Clarke showed the short of pace and direct attacking that could help fill the void.

The issue is that his previous two loans to the Championship have been disappointing, which suggests to me that the Potters should look to sign the Spurs man alongside another forward option.

That way they could benefit from his quality if he can find form but aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket.

20 quiz questions about Stoke City’s current squad that Potters fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 Who has scored the most goals for the Potters in the league so far this season? Nick Powell Tyrese Campbell Steven Fletcher James McClean

Toby Wilding

In a way, I could see this being a deal that could work out rather well.

Stoke are not a side that look to have a great deal of incisiveness in attack at the minute, so you could understand there interest in someone such as Clarke.

Despite some recent struggles on loan in the Championship, which haven’t been helped by a lack of game time, he is still a player who has a decent amount of potential, and could be an asset if that is exploited.

As a result, given O’Neill already looks to be getting a lot out of this Stoke side, he could be a good man to help give Clarke the lift he needs to make a welcome return to form, meaning this could be a deal that works well for all involved.