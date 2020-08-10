‘This could make sense’ – Leeds United eyeing loan swoop for Arsenal player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan for the 2020/21 season according to the Daily Mail.

Holding has struggled for consistent game time in the Arsenal team in recent years, and it seems as though Mikel Arteta is willing to loan him out ahead of the new league campaign.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for the centre-back as well, with the Whites preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Leeds finished top of the Championship table in the 2019/20 season, and an impressive ten points clear of second-placed West Brom.

It meant that they made a long-awaited return to the top-flight, and will be eager to build on the success whilst in the Championship.

But would Holding be a good signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side next season?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

Potentially.

I don’t know if he is ultimately good enough for where Arsenal want to get back to but I do think that he’s a Premier League player and Leeds could benefit from signing him.

It depends what sort of fee is involved, as I don’t think Leeds will want to spend big on him, but they do need a new defender this summer.

Holding could develop further under Marcelo Bielsa next season and that’s a potentially exciting facet to think about, so it all depends on the fee here.

Sam Rourke:

I have a few concerns here.

Holding has struggled to consistently make an impact at Arsenal, due to several niggling injury problems that have hindered his progress at the Emirates,

He’s a player that is well equipped for Premier League football mind, strong in the tackle, adept in the air but I question whether his technical ability on the ball will be up to Bielsa’s standards.

I have question marks over Holding’s ability to distribute the ball from the back, and think perhaps given his lack of frequent first-team action, his sharpness on the ball could be improved.

However, Bielsa would be the perfect manager to rejuvenate Holding and get him playing at the top level consistently, with the Argentine having a knack of getting the best out of players who appeared like their careers were dwindling.

On a loan deal this could make sense.

Ned Holmes:

I can’t say I’m completely convinced by this one, if I’m honest.

Holding has proven himself a solid defender at Arsenal and in my eyes been one of their most dependable centre-backs over the last year or so.

That said, I’m not sure he’s good enough on the ball to help Bielsa’s Leeds function to the best of their ability.

Ben White’s ball skills were vital to the Whites success last term and Holding doesn’t seem to be a player that could have that impact in possession, as good as he is defensively.

That said, it may be that Bielsa feels that’s part of his game he can help evolve but at this point in time I think they need to be eyeing someone that could slot in straight away.