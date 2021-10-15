‘This could change our season’, ‘Massive’ – These Fulham fans react to significant player development

Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed that Tom Cairney will be involved in tomorrow’s game against QPR at Craven Cottage.

The playmaker has not played since December 2020 because of a knee injury, and he has suffered setbacks in recent months, with key figures at the club refusing to put a specific timeframe on when he would return earlier this year.

Thankfully though, he is now fit and available, as Silva told the press he will have the 30-year-old in the squad for tomorrow’s big game.

With Cairney having starred at this level in the past, this news has understandably gone down very well with the support, who are hopeful that he will be able to make a big impact on their promotion push, with the Londoners currently fifth in the table.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the Cairney update from some of the support on Twitter…

