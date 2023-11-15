Highlights Watford should seriously consider selling Imran Louza during the January transfer window due to his inconsistent performances and lack of impact this season.

Louza has been dropped from the Watford side and his absence has led to improved performances from other midfielders, making it difficult for him to regain his place.

In addition to his poor performances, Louza's reported high salary and transfer value make it beneficial for Watford to move him on and potentially reinvest the funds in the team.

With Watford having finished a measly 11th place in the Championship last summer, the club underwent plenty of changes ahead of the club's second consecutive season in the second tier.

A big part of those changes was, of course, selling players, either cashing in on key assets, or allowing those whose contracts had come to an end to naturally depart.

You can see from the list below just how extensive this was, with the figure of those that left well into double digits.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent (fee involved) Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent (fee involved) William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

One man that remained at the club that the club could have perhaps cashed in on was Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza.

However, after his performances so far this season, we're inclined to suggest that Watford should seriously consider the possibility of doing so during the January transfer window.

How has Imran Louza performed so far this season?

There are multiple reasons they should consider this, first and foremost being that Louza simply is not living up to his talent.

After returning from two long injury lay-offs last season, some grace was naturally afforded to the player after being out for so long, but he has once again struggled to make an impact consistently this season.

Indeed, since a dazzling display in the 4-0 season opening win against QPR, in which Louza ran the show and got a goal and an assist, he has only impressed in small glimpses.

His poor showings have seen him dropped from the Watford side in recent weeks, starting just one of the club's last six matches, and having been an unused substitute in three of those matches.

Ironically, dropping their 'star' midfielder appears to have made the Watford midfield a better unit, with surprise names such as Jake Livermore and Edo Kayembe performing well in Louza's absence and likely ensuring he continues to miss out unless he improves.

In those six matches, Watford have also gone six unbeaten, with three draws and three losses, potentially making it harder for Louza to get another look in right away.

Watford should cash in on Imran Louza

On top of his performances, Louza's reported salary and transfer value mean the club should be looking to move him on if he shows no big improvement.

Although we must stress that these websites are not the be all and end all, Capology estimates that Louza is the highest earner at the club that is on the books permanently, and Transfermarkt values Louza as the second most valuable player in the Hornets' current squad, behind only Ismael Kone.

If sold, that money could potentially be invested into the team ahead of a potential play-off push, or his salary space used to land another loanee that can help the Hornets in the second half of the season.

Indeed, then, for the reasons outlined above, Watford should consider cashing in on Imran Louza in January if his current situation remains unchanged.

Not only could Watford re-invest funds from a potential Louza sale, for the player himself, it makes no sense to sit on a bench week after week when his talents could thrive elsewhere.

With fourteen caps for his country, and close to eighty matches of top-flight football in France and England under his belt, there will surely be suitors, even despite his Championship struggles.