“This could be the wrong move” – Mark Hudson confirms Cardiff City managerial decision: The verdict

Mark Hudson has revealed that Cardiff City are currently not considering any other potential candidates for the club’s managerial role.

The 40-year old has been placed in interim charge of the first team squad following the dismissal of Steve Morison in September.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this is the right decision from the Championship club…

Billy Mulley

I am not entirely sure what to make of this.

I think Mark Hudson has impressed in glimpses as Cardiff boss but in the same breath, I am not 100% sure that he can improve the current situation at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds have played some good football under Hudson’s stewardship, and tactically speaking, I am all for their more ball-orientated style of play but whether this approach can see them improve things from a league table perspective is hard to measure at this stage.

I think there is scope for Hudson to be a success at Cardiff, but equally, there is also scope for things to go wrong.

Ben Wignall

Considering Cardiff haven’t been wildly impressive during Hudson’s temporary reign, I’m not sure that the club should be restricting themselves to not talking to other people at this time.

The results have been very much up and down and as of right now, the Bluebirds have won just once in their last five outings.

There are some interesting names out there without jobs who could potentially be tempted with a move to the Welsh capital – names like Neil Critchley and Rob Edwards stand out on that front.

It would be fair to give Hudson until the break for the FIFA World Cup to see where Cardiff are in the table, but it doesn’t look as though he’s going anywhere, especially as he’s been able to bring Dean Whitehead in as a coach.

This could be the wrong move though for Cardiff, who in my personal opinion could do a lot better with the coaches that are on the market.

Declan Harte

This is a frankly baffling decision all things considered.

Hudson has not been terrible by any means, but there are plenty of options out there that are worth at least talking with.

Hudson has also not differentiated himself enough from Steve Morison to have justified the switch.

Results have been inconsistent and Cardiff are heading towards a relegation battle having lost four of their last five.

The club may be fortunate that there are likely three worse teams than them this season, but this does not bode well for the long-term vision of the club held by the owners as there is an evident lack of planning into this decision making process.