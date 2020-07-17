This could be the perfect fit.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Attention at Leeds United is turning to Wigan Athletic duo Joe Gelhardt and Sean McGurk, with the Whites seemingly in a good position to swoop for the duo if they wrap up promotion this weekend.

Leeds are on the brink of a Premier League return and, according to Alan Nixon, they are looking to do a deal for Gelhardt and McGurk, who look set to leave Wigan amid their precarious off-field position.

Leeds. Very warm interest in both Gelhardt AND young McGurk at Wigan. A few others keen on the pair. But Leeds may be first in once promotion confirmed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2020

So, would the pair be good additions at Elland Road?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

This has potential to be a smart bit of business from Leeds as they look to profit on the back of Wigan’s financial woes.

I really like the look of Gelhardt. He’s impressed in the Championship this season which is impressive given how tough of a division it is, and he’s always looked bright whenever I’ve seen him play.

McGurk also looks to be a real talent with huge potential, and by all accounts, he has been eye-catching in the FA Youth Cup for the Latics.

Leeds obviously need depth up top, and whilst Gelhardt and McGurk may not be short-term solutions for Marcelo Bielsa, in the long run, they could be excellent options for Leeds, and would be two more promising players to add to an ever-improving academy set-up.

Alfie Burns

Both these deals have the potential to be huge for Leeds United in the future.

Neither Gelhardt or McGurk are ready for the first-team at Elland Road just yet, but Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching umbrella is superb and the preparation they will get in the under-23s will be magnificent.

It will set them up for a long career at the highest level and, eventually, Leeds will offer them a path to their own first-team.

So many good players have come through Thorp Arch and that’s got to appeal to both Gelhardt and McGurk.

This could be the perfect fit.

George Dagless

I think so.

Both players are good young footballers that are destined for the Premier League and if Leeds can get the pair of them it’s going to be something of a coup without a doubt.

Marcelo Bielsa has shown how brilliant he is with young players at Leeds and at other stages in his career so the opportunity for the pair to work with him is something that they can’t turn down easily.

He’d be good for both of them, and I think they’d be good for the club in the long term.