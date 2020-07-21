‘This could be really smart’ – Stoke City eyeing transfer for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are eyeing a move for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent, with the 25-year-old set to become a free-agent.

Reading and Middlesbrough are also in the running to sign the central midfielder, as per journalist Courtney Friday.

Is Laurent the type of player Stoke need to be signing? Do you think he would be a wise addition for the Potters?

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business by the Potters.

They need to sign players that want to prove themselves at a higher level, and Laurent fits that description perfectly.

Stoke have far too many players that think they’re better than they are at the moment, and it’s about time that they had a clear out of the ‘deadwood’.

Laurent would be a solid addition to the Stoke squad as well, and I think he’d provide much-needed competition in the midfield ahead of next season.

With Middlesbrough and Reading also interested in landing his signature, Stoke will have to offer Laurent first-team assurances in the starting XI next term.

He’s exactly the type of player that Stoke should be targeting in the summer transfer window.

George Dagless

I think this could be really smart.

Laurent is a good player and I do think he is capable of playing in the Championship so to be able to get him on a free would be very handy indeed.

Stoke need to start operating and thinking like an EFL club again. Parachute payments last only so long and they need to get rid of some of the big names on big wages this summer.

I think we’re going to see a fair old turnover of players at the club this summer but that could be a good thing as it’ll allow fresh, hungry players into the club.

Laurent would be a nod to that and also a decent signing indeed.

George Harbey

I think Laurent would be an excellent signing for Stoke.

It’s clear that Michael O’Neill wants to sign midfielders who can press the ball and add real tempo to their game, and Laurent would be a really useful option due to his power and tenacity in the middle of the park.

He can play as a holding midfielder, as a box-to-box midfielder or as a number 10 which makes him a potentially useful option for the Potters, as O’Neill has shown that he likes to change his system from time to time.

He’s failed to stand out at Championship level before, but having excelled in League One with Shrewsbury, I’d be more than capable of him making the step-up to the second tier.

He’s only 25 and he will be confident of thriving for a club like Stoke.