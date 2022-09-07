“This could be one of them” – Pundit assesses West Brom’s late summer signing

West Brom confirmed the addition of Salford City striker Brandom Thomas-Asante late in the summer window, with the Baggies beating Midlands rivals Birmingham City to his signature.

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed a mightily productive start to the new League Two campaign, grabbed seven goal contributions during the early stages of the season, before a move to the Championship was sanctioned.

Already contributing at Championship level, Thomas-Asante netted the leveller against Burnley at the weekend, having come on from the bench.

Sharing his thoughts on the move and Thomas-Asante as a player, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think he’s a really good signing.

“And, I think you’ve got to look at that when you look at the position that Steve Bruce is in, and you’ve got to hope that one of those (deals for younger players) ends up being a gem – This could be one of them.

“He spent three seasons down at Salford, 120 appearances, 30 goals and 11 assists. This season, he was already away with five goals and two assists before he moved to West Brom. And, he’s already hit the ground running at West Brom and scored a goal.”

The verdict

Thomas-Asante is an exciting project for West Brom, and whilst he has made an immediate impact, he is someone who could play a big role in the club’s future.

Of course, his experience thus far has come in the lower league, therefore it is difficult to fully assess where he is at, but he has shown excellent levels of athleticism, attacking intelligence and ability thus far.

He may have to bide his time in this West Brom side, however, he has got all the desirable attributes to shine in the Championship.

It is now about adjusting to the technical and physical demands of the second tier, something that should not prove too difficult for him.