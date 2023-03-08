“This could be mind games from McKenna” – Ipswich boss makes interesting Plymouth Argyle claim: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes the pressure is on Plymouth Argyle as the League One promotion race starts to near its end.

Both sides have 11 matches to play in the third tier, with Plymouth currently five points clear of the Tractor Boys.#

After Ipswich’s victory over Accrington Stanley last night, McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Our focus is on our results. We can’t control what’s going on around us. Our points total is really good. I think that leaves us one point off our total from last season with 11 games still to play.”

“We’re in a really healthy position. There are two teams above us who have had fantastic seasons in terms of accumulating points, but there are lots of teams below us who would love to be where we are.

“All we can do is keep trying as best we can to win games. There are still 33 points to play for.

“The pressure is going to be on Plymouth in front with the pack behind them chasing.”

With that Plymouth claim in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they believed that to be the case.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this could be mind games from McKenna.

Of course Plymouth are under pressure given the situation they find themselves in, but no more than Sheffield Wednesday, or Ipswich themselves.

It does feel as though the Ipswich boss is trying to get in the heads of the Plymouth players, staff and supporters a little bit with this one.

If anything, you could argue that Ipswich are playing under more pressure at the moment given the financial resources they’ve spent this season and the fact that they are the ones with a points gap to make up, meaning that any slip up from here on in could be devastating.

Toby Wilding

You can understand the point that McKenna appears to be making here.

Right now, it is Plymouth, not Ipswich, who are in pole position to claim one of those two automatic promotion spots for a place back in the Championship.

As a result, if the Pilgrims do not win promotion from here, it is they who have lost something, and will potentially be left wondering about what might have.

By contrast, if from this point Ipswich do not win promotion, they have not actually given anything up in order for that to be the case, and they should as a result of that, also be ready for the prospect of facing the lottery of the play-offs.

You feel therefore, that there is more for Plymouth to lose right now, and that means there may well be more pressure to be felt at Home Park than Portman Road as things stand.

Marcus Ally

I do agree, it should not be the case but it is.

After Argyle slipped out of the play-offs on the final day of last season with a 5-0 defeat at home to Milton Keynes Dons, they will be unfairly ridiculed if they miss out on automatic promotion this season.

Steven Schumacher has enabled them to overperform significantly over a 35-game sample size so far, but as is the brutal reality of football, narrow-mindedness and short term mindsets, the narrative will be that Argyle have bottled it if they do not hold on, despite the fact that Ipswich Town have the greater resources in pursuing a top two finish.

Tractor Boys supporters will have accepted that play-offs is a realistic possibility where the Pilgrims are desperate to cling on for second, mentally it will be weighing more on the Home Park faithful than those in Suffolk.