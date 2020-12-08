‘This could be massive’ – Blackburn Rovers set for 2021 player boost: Can he inspire top-six challenge? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to welcome back Bradley Dack in early January, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

The playmaker has been missing for almost 12 months now due to a cruciate ligament injury. After stepping up his return with some ‘behind closed doors’ football, he’s on the cusp of a first-team comeback.

The FA Cup third round in January is his target, but the Championship will be the competition that Rovers fans hope he can have the biggest impact in.

Tony Mowbray’s side are chasing play-off football and Dack’s return will be a welcome boost.

So, how big is it that Dack will return and can he fire them into promotion contention?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

This could be massive for Blackburn.

Whilst the likes of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton have been impressive in attack this season, you feel that Rovers need more goals from midfield.

We know just how good Dack can be in the Championship when he’s fully fit. He scored 10 goals in only 24 games last season before picking up a terrible injury.

With Blackburn on the cusp of the play-off places following a really good run of form of late, his return in the New Year could feel like a new signing.

It’s great news and very exciting for all concerned with the club.

Toby Wilding

In a strange way, I’ve got slightly mixed feelings about the prospective date set for Dack here.

Even with their strong start to the season in front of goal, Rovers have been guilty of not always taking their chances in the final third, something someone with the killer instinct Dack possesses would surely have helped to rectify.

As a result, given Mowbray uttered the words “ten days” when asked about Dack after his side’s win over Millwall last midweek, this prospective return date does feel slightly underwhelming, especially since the attacker will have missed exactly half of his side’s league games this season by that point, where his impact could again be missed.

Nevertheless, Dack’s return to the pitch will still be a welcome sight for anyone associated with the club when it happens, and you probably can’t blame Mowbray for wanting to be cautious with him, given how long he has been out for – and the damage it could cause if he is rushed back too soon – and it should of course be remembered that half a season is still plenty of time to make an impact, particularly if Rovers are still in with a shout by then.

George Dagless

It’s a real boost.

It’s a worn-out saying but he’ll be like a new signing for them in the second half of this season, as long as he stays fit.

You’ve got to admire Blackburn’s attacking prowess this season and that is without Dack in the side, so you’d think they’re only going to get more potent.

I think they’re genuine top-six contenders – though most of the division arguably is – and bringing back his quality to their side will give them an edge over many of their rivals.

They’ll be there or thereabouts this year, for sure.