Sunderland face a battle to keep hold of Anthony Patterson this summer, as Leicester City target the keeper.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents outside the Premier League with his displays over the past 18 months, and such form has attracted attention from elsewhere.

It has been claimed that the Foxes are targeting Patterson ahead of the summer window, and that they would be willing to include Daniel Iversen as part of a potential swap deal, once all valuations were sorted.

The Dane has starred at this level in the past with Preston, and started Leicester’s last game prior to the international break.

So, would he be a good addition for the Black Cats? Would he be a capable replacement for Patterson? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Adam Jones

If Patterson is to head to any Premier League team this summer, the Black Cats would probably benefit the most from arranging a swap deal for Iversen because he has shown his worth at this level before.

This potential deal may not have been as appealing if the Dane was an average keeper at this level - but he stood out for Preston North End and should be starting every week.

Considering he's only 25, he could be an excellent long-term addition and may even be able to step up to the Premier League as well.

This is a deal well worth striking if Leicester offer enough cash on top of this swap deal - because Iversen is more than good enough to be one of the first names on the team sheet at the Stadium of Light.

Simmey Haffinin-Donaldson

If Sunderland are going to lose Anthony Patterson, then getting back Daniel Iversen would definitely be a positive.

Iversen is more than good enough at this level as he previously showed at Preston.

In all honesty, it's been a surprise to me that he hasn't been given more of an opportunity at Leicester this season, especially early in the campaign when Danny Ward was really struggling.

I'd still want a chunky fee to go with it, but I'd definitely take Iversen as part of the deal if indeed the deal is going to be done.

Chris Gallagher

This could be incredible business for Sunderland. I think Patterson is a good keeper, but I’d argue his form this season wasn’t as impressive as Iversen was for Preston.

So, I don’t think there’s much between the two keepers at all, although Patterson being three years younger does mean he has more room to improve, which has to be considered.

However, if Sunderland were in a position where they could get a decent fee and Iversen for Patterson, it would be such a smart deal. It remains to be seen what sort of offer may arrive, but Sunderland should be open to this, even if it would be frustrating for the club to lose an academy graduate who has a lot of quality.

