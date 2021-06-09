‘This could be huge’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Stoke City fans react as club line up transfer swoop for attacker

Stoke City are looking to bring Rabbi Matondo back to the club on a season-long loan from Schalke.

The Wales international, who can play in different attacking roles, joined the Potters in January from the German outfit but he managed just ten appearances, with injuries restricting his impact on the pitch as he managed just one goal.

Despite that, Matondo did shine on occasions and he clearly left an impression on boss Michael O’Neill, as Football Insider have revealed that Stoke want to bring the 20-year-old back.

Even though Schalke have suffered relegation to Bundesliga II, the update indicates that Matondo still isn’t in their plans, so they will be happy to sanction another temporary switch for the player.

And, it’s fair to say that the prospect of Matondo returning has excited the Stoke support, who recognise the talent the former Manchester City youngster has and they backed him to play an important role next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

This is fantastic news — phil williams (@philwill86) June 8, 2021

Excellent. With a good pre-season he could be outstanding for us? — Geoff Moss (@GeoffMoss2) June 8, 2021

Full preseason and this could be a huggggeeeee https://t.co/7lfmNU0CRy — Woodo (@tmachin13) June 8, 2021

I think this will happen. All parties involved want him at Stoke https://t.co/86kKH7Nz8S — Louis🔴⚪️ (@LouisEccleston7) June 8, 2021