“This could be great business” – Leeds United keen to capitalise on Derby County situation: The verdict

Leeds United are looking to capitalise on Derby County’s situation by signing Malcolm Ebiowei, according to The Sun.

The teenager is out of contract at the end of the season and the Rams have been unable to offer him new terms due to the ongoing wait for a takeover.

Leeds, Tottenham, and Fulham are all thought to be keen but would he be a good signing and do they need him?

Alfie Burns

This could be great business.

It’s the type of deal that Leeds have done regularly over the last couple of seasons, looking after their youth team in almost an identical fashion to their first-team.

Ebiowei would probably be somewhere between the two if he was recruited, showing his ability at senior football, as well as possessing that youthful potential.

Whether Leeds are in the Championship or Premier League, the 18-year-old would be a good addition and, without doubt, it would be a coup to get him.

The difficult thing is the other clubs in competition to sign him, namely Tottenham. They are a more appealing prospect than Leeds right now and might just have the edge in signing him.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Good young talent is always something clubs should be looking out for and Malcolm Ebiowei certainly fits that profile.

He would be a good signing for Leeds United in that sense, provided they saw it as a project rather than an impact signing.

Ebiowei has caught the eye during his 15 Championship appearances this campaign and clearly has a big future ahead of him.

No doubt he has a long way to go yet, but given he is available on a free transfer this summer, Leeds United may want to take this opportunity to add a talented young player to their books for next to nothing.

Declan Harte

Ebiowei has performed well in his first opportunities in senior football, having played 15 times for Derby in the league this season.

A move to Leeds United would be an interesting next step in his career, but it is probably too soon for him to be thinking about potential Premier League football.

The 18-year-old has shown the talent to perform in the second division, but a step up to the top flight would be a move too far at this stage of his development.

Of course, Leeds could still be relegated to the Championship, in which case the move would make more sense.

However, sticking it out with Derby in League One next season could be the smarter decision.

It is not clear if Ebiowei would get the game time he needs with United, whereas he should still play a big role with the Rams next season which is the more important factor at this stage of his career.