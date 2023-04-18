This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers are already considering options to bolster their attack this summer.

That is according to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Rovers are one of three current Championship sides monitoring Aberdeen striker Duk - also known as Luis Lopes.

Burnley and Hull City are the other interested sides in the forward, who has 18 goals to his name for Aberdeen this season.

Would Aberdeen striker Duk be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Our FLW writers have their say...

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Blackburn will certainly be targeting players that can add goals to their side this summer.

The club look set to lose Ben Brereton-Diaz and given the rate he has fired at in recent seasons, he is going to be a huge miss.

Duk has obviously done very well in Scotland this season for Aberdeen with a total of 18 goals to date - the big question is whether he can convert that hit rate into the Championship.

That is what Blackburn scouts must now decide, but, certainly, his goalscoring record is encouraging, and suggests that this could be an exciting signing for Rovers in the summer.

Adam Jones

With Ben Brereton Diaz leaving in the summer, it would make sense to bring in a goalscorer who could fill the void that the Chilean will create following his departure.

They also failed to replace George Hirst in the summer so a striker will be needed regardless of whether Brereton Diaz stays or goes.

He's quite clearly an excellent goalscorer and has proved himself at Aberdeen this term but you have to wonder whether Rovers will have the money to get a deal over the line.

The player still has two years remaining on his contract with the Scottish Premiership side and isn't in any rush to leave, so that could make negotiations more complicated for the Lancashire outfit.

Declan Harte

Duk has had a good first season with Aberdeen, bagging 18 goals from 38 appearances.

The 23-year-old has proven a great addition to the Dons since joining last summer from Benfica.

Blackburn will need attacking reinforcement this summer with Ben Brereton Diaz set to leave.

The Chile international will leave big boots to fill, but there are promising signs that he has what it takes to contribute to this Blackburn forward line.

At the right price, this could be a very promising deal for Rovers.