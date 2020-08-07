Fulham Transfer Rumours
‘This could be an exciting move’ – Fulham eye Chelsea transfer raid: The verdict
Fulham are among a host of clubs keen on a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Football London.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan at both Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, and is now attracting interest from a plethora of clubs.
With Fulham now promoted to the Premier League, do you think Gallagher would be a good fit at Craven Cottage after what we have seen from him in the EFL this past season?
The team here at FLW take a look….
Jacob Potter
I can understand their thinking with this one.
Fulham are going to need to add to their midfield options ahead of next season, and I think it’s a smart move in targeting Gallagher on loan during the summer transfer window.
He’s already shown during the 2019/20 season that he can perform to a high standard in senior football, having caught the eye with some impressive showings this term with both Charlton Athletic and Swansea City.
If he can replicate those performances in the Premier League with Fulham, then I can see them surprising a few teams next season, especially if he can provide the service for Aleksandar Mitrović on a consistent basis.
He’s a player in demand though, and Fulham will know that they have to offer him regular game time if they’re to beat the likes of Leeds United to landing Gallagher’s signature.
Louie Chandler
I think this would be a shrewd signing from Fulham.
Gallagher showed his class in the Championship last season with both Charlton and Swansea and will surely have an eye on a Premier League loan this time around.
Whilst Onomah, Cairney and Reed have all impressed for Fulham this season, you need significant depth when playing in the Premier League, especially when playing with three centre-mids.
There is also no guarantee that Reed will come back to Craven Cottage following his loan so enforcements in that area are essential.
Gallagher also has an energy and pest-like attitude which those other players do not and think he could add an interesting dimension.
George Dagless
I think this could be an exciting move.
Fulham have a great set of midfield options right now. Let’s say they keep all of those that played a key part this season and then add Gallagher to the mix; you’re looking at a really nice set of options for Scott Parker.
I’m sure we’ll see some exits from the club this summer and some loans not extended or turned into permanent deals but I think this could be a really handy bit of business from the Lilywhites.
Gallagher has got drive and creativity in the final third and with the likes of Josh Onomah possessing that as well, the two could create plenty of chances for Aleksandar Mitrovic et al.
My only question is, how does Scott Parker get them all playing together? It’s a balancing act he’ll need to get right.