‘This could be an exciting move’ – Fulham eye Chelsea transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are among a host of clubs keen on a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Football London.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan at both Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, and is now attracting interest from a plethora of clubs.

With Fulham now promoted to the Premier League, do you think Gallagher would be a good fit at Craven Cottage after what we have seen from him in the EFL this past season?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking with this one.

Fulham are going to need to add to their midfield options ahead of next season, and I think it’s a smart move in targeting Gallagher on loan during the summer transfer window.

He’s already shown during the 2019/20 season that he can perform to a high standard in senior football, having caught the eye with some impressive showings this term with both Charlton Athletic and Swansea City.

If he can replicate those performances in the Premier League with Fulham, then I can see them surprising a few teams next season, especially if he can provide the service for Aleksandar Mitrović on a consistent basis.

He’s a player in demand though, and Fulham will know that they have to offer him regular game time if they’re to beat the likes of Leeds United to landing Gallagher’s signature.

The ultimate Fulham end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14? Have a go now!