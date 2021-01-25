‘This could be an exciting addition’ – Brentford eye move for Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford are among the clubs interested in a move for Brennan Johnson, according to The Athletic.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far after impressing during a loan spell with League One side Lincoln City where he’s scored seven and created seven for his teammates.

As a result it’s reported that the Bees have joined the likes of Leeds United and Burnley in the queue to sign the talented starlet.

But would a move to Thomas Frank’s side suit the player?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ned Holmes This would be a really shrewd bit of business from the Bees but it’s tough to see them prizing Johnson away. The playmaker has been phenomenal on loan at Lincoln City and he looks a player with a really, really bright future – as his call up to the Wales squad highlights. He’s exactly the sort of technically gifted young player that could flourish at Brentford and I think he’s ready to contribute at Championship level. If they can get the signing done, it looks like one that would be a success both short- and long-term, but I can’t see Forest selling unless it’s for a major fee. The fans love him already and I think the club will be hoping he plays a part next season. Surely they won’t let him go.

Jacob Potter This could be an exciting addition. Johnson has been excellent whilst on loan with Lincoln City, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs this month. I think Forest made the right call in keeping him out on loan in League One, as he’s getting regular game time to further his development in senior football. But the Reds could soon be fighting a losing battle to keep him at the City Ground, with the likes of Leeds United and Brentford interested in landing his signature. Brentford have already shown that there is a clear pathway through from the club’s academy team to the senior squad. Johnson wouldn’t be a regular starter anytime soon with Brentford as they already have strong options available to them in a similar position. But I really wouldn’t be surprised to see him starting regularly in future seasons if he signed for them over Leeds United. Alfie Burns Johnson is a very good player and has a lot of room to grow. His loan at Lincoln has been good and he needs to be left alone there for this season. However, moving into 2021/22, I’d question whether Forest under Chris Hughton is the place for him to develop. Hughton has never really placed much faith in youngsters and I’m not convinced he will with Johnson. Thomas Frank is the complete opposite to Hughton in that respect and Brentford could be a great place for the midfielder to develop.