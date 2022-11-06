“This could be an excellent addition” – Sunderland eyeing move for 28-year old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tony Mowbray is keen to reunite with Bradley Dack in the January transfer window.

Football League World has exclusively revealed that Sunderland are interested in signing the 28-year old in the winter window.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Championship side should look to sign the Blackburn Rovers midfielder…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be an interesting addition for Sunderland.

Normally their model is to go with younger signings, but adding a 28-year-old in Dack could add some much needed experience to their ranks.

Mowbray is obviously familiar with Dack, too, so he knows his quality and exactly what he can bring on and off the pitch.

That said, it is a bit of a gamble given that Dack is yet to refind the form and level he was playing at a few years ago after injury setbacks over the last two years.

On a free transfer, or a very low fee on an expiring contract, Sunderland may see it as a risk worth taking, though.

Adam Jones

Tony Mowbray has a good relationship with Dack from their time together at Blackburn Rovers so this could be an excellent addition.

He wouldn’t be guaranteed to be one of the first names on the team sheet with Alex Pritchard available – but he could potentially play in a 3-4-2-1 system which could allow Sunderland to play just one up top.

That may be important considering their lack of available forwards earlier in the season.

He shouldn’t cost too much either considering the fact he’s been out injured and could potentially be available in January if Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to focus on others.

Whether he can get back to the player he once was remains to be seen though – because he has plenty of potential.

Declan Harte

Dack’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, so he may be available at a reasonably low cost, should he decide he intends to leave Rovers.

That would make him a really solid addition to Sunderland’s squad, and should give them the attacking depth that they currently lack.

Having an alternative playmaker could allow the team to play just one striker up front which could allow for greater rotation in such a busy schedule.

He also has experience working with Mowbray so should transition smoothly into the team.

Dack may not become a nailed on regular starter, but he could add a tactical flexibility to the team that makes this a cost-effective and smart signing.