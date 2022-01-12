‘This could be a top signing’ – Charlton Athletic in race with Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and others for Aston Villa striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are amongst a long list of clubs interested in a loan deal for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old has scored ten goals in six appearances across the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup this season, also making three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Both Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington were absent for Charlton’s 1-0 defeat to Norwich City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon, which saw the Addicks draw a blank for the third game in a row, excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

Since Johnnie Jackson took to the helm in late October, Charlton have produced some excellent defensive displays and have seen all six of their league wins under their former skipper come accompanied by a clean sheet.

Pointing towards the final third as an area they need to strengthen this month.

We have gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Archer would be a smart addition for the Addicks…

George Dagless

It could be an intriguing signing for Charlton.

They have some good attacking options already but I do think there could be room for a player like Archer – though Aston Villa will want assurances that he is going to be playing plenty for the remainder of the season.

Charlton might not have much to play for in the league barring a massive run of wins but they are still in EFL Trophy contention and that could provide Archer with an early opportunity to compete for silverware and deal with the pressure of playing for a big club on a regular basis.

Charlton obviously do great work in bringing through youngsters and helping them along, too, and so I think if he did go there Charlton would be able to help develop him nicely over a short period.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Dobson AFC Wimbledon Rochdale Sunderland Oxford United

Josh Cole

If Charlton secure the services of Archer during the current transfer window, this could turn out to be a great bit of business.

The Villa man has already scored six goals against League One sides in the EFL Trophy this season and thus should be able to hit the ground running in this particular division.

When you consider that Jayden Stockley is currently suffering with a hip injury, Charlton may need to bolster their attacking options this month and thus Archer may fit the bill.

If the 20-year-old delivers the goods on a consistent basis at The Valley, he could help the Addicks move up the third-tier standings during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sam Rourke

This could be a top signing.

Archer is more than ready for a loan stint in the EFL and Charlton Athletic could be a great fit for the player.

With Stockley currently suffering with an injury and Conor Washington showing some inconsistency in front of goal, Archer could come in and make a real impact in the Addicks’ attacking arsenal.

He offers something different from the aforementioned Stockley and Washington, he has bags of pace, likes to run the channels and has a killer edge in front of goal as showcased by his impressive goalscoring haul thus far for the U23’s.

I think there’s a genuine chance he could feature in the first-team consistently for Charlton in the second half of this campaign, and ultimately that’s what Villa will want to guarantee.