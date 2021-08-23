‘This could be a tidy signing’ – Swansea City eye Brighton player as Grimes saga continues: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are eyeing up a deal to bring Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jayson Molumby to the Swansea.com Stadium, as reported by Alan Nixon via Twitter.

The 22-year-old featured 15 times for Preston North End last season, after signing temporarily for the Championship side in January.

The season prior, Molumby played regularly for Millwall, making 36 appearances for The Lions.

The young midfielder is also a full Republic of Ireland international, playing nine games for his country since his debut in 2020.

If Molumby is to put pen-to-paper on a deal at Deepdale, then he would be the third central midfielder to arrive in South Wales this summer.

Flynn Downes and Liam Walsh have already signed contracts at the club this summer, but the potential departure of Matt Grimes could completely things at the Swansea.com Stadium.

With Swansea City expressing an interest in Jayson Molumby, we asked three of the writers at FLW to provide their opinion on the potential transfer…

George Dagless

I think this could be a tidy signing.

Molumby is a very decent footballer and I think if Brighton are not going to be using him much again this season, it would make sense for him to get another move to the Championship after past success at Millwall.

He’s neat on the ball, can pick a pass and it also good at doing the other side of the game, reading the play and breaking things up before contributing to his own side’s attacks.

I think he’s a really handy player and under Russell Martin and his possession-based approach I genuinely think we could see him flourish in south Wales – it could certainly be a positive move for all involved.

Alfie Burns

The prospect of Swansea losing Matt Grimes is a worrying one. He’s one of their key players and his influence looks to have carried over into the Russell Martin era.

However, in the event of him moving on, targeting someone like Molumby wouldn’t be a bad move.

I’m not 100% convinced that the 22-year-old can match what Grimes brings in terms of use of possession. However, he’s got a different skill-set that would be very useful in the Championship.

He’s got a lot of energy to bring in the midfield and his defensive contributions are a real positive.

In an ideal world, you’d have him in the midfield with someone like Grimes. However, if that isn’t to be, one or the other is still fairly decent.

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart signing, in my eyes.

Molumby has impressed me on loan in the Championship in the past and you feel the Swans could use another body in midfield.

Korey Smith and Liam Walsh have both got poor injury records, while Matt Grimes continues to be linked with a move away.

Adding Molumby would reinforce Martin’s options in central midfield, while adding a player that will be hungry to prove his quality once again.

He’s been popular with fans wherever he’s been and I can see the Jack Army taking to him quickly.

