‘This could be a smart move’ – QPR plot move to sign Championship player: The verdict

QPR are closing in on a deal to sign Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah, as per TEAMTalk.

The 32-year-old is a QPR fan and he looks set to seal a switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, after an underwhelming stint at the City Ground with Forest.

So, what do you make of this from an R’s perspective? Good potential addition for Mark Warburton’s side?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Dagless

This could be a smart move.

I still think Adomah has something to offer at this level and he’d be a cut-price option for QPR that would bring bags of experience.

He’ll be hungry to prove a point and could well help guide the younger players at the club with his knowhow so I do think this is a win-win situation for the Hoops if they sign him.

Whether he plays every game remains to be seen but I think he has been written off too early by Forest and we’ll see that proven with the R’s if he does end up joining.

He’s a QPR fan, too, so that would surely see him give his all – though I think he would do that anyway.

Alfie Burns

I think this would be a really shrewd signing for the squad in West London.

Adomah has had a really rough ride in Nottingham Forest and it’s overshadowing what a good player he is in the Championship.

With an arm around him on loan at Cardiff last season, he looked much better and, if QPR get their hands on him, they will hope to see that version of the winger.

He can score goals, create them and offer a real threat down the right in the correct system.

Mark Warburton, I’m sure, will be able to get the best out of him.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth the punt.

Adomah has a considerable amount of experience of playing to a high standard in the Championship, and I think he’s still got something to give at this level.

QPR need to find a player that can fill the creative void left by Ebere Eze, and Adomah could be the player to do just that.

In the 2017/18 season with Aston Villa, he was on hand to provide 15 assists in 45 appearances, with his pace and trickery on the ball making him a tough player to come up against for opposition defenders.

His career somewhat stalled whilst with Nottingham Forest, so he’ll be eager to prove a point to his doubters in the near future.

A move to QPR could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that, and I think this would be a move that works for all parties involved.

At the age of 32 as well, he’ll add much-needed experience to a relatively young QPR team under the management of Mark Warburton.