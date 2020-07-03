‘This could be a smart bit of business’ – West Brom eye 15-goal striker transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

So, do West Brom need a new striker? Would Muriqi be a good signing?

The 26-year-old striker has been in fine form for the Turkish outfit this season, notching 15 goals in what has been a stellar season for him on a personal level.

West Brom are ready to pursue to their interest in Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi after a Premier League bid was knocked back in January, as per A Spor journalist Ahmet Selim Kul.

The team here at FLW discuss…..

Alfie Burns

There’s very little doubt in my mind that the Baggies are in need of a new striker this summer. Simply, they haven’t got the firepower for the Championship, let alone the Premier League, if they get there.

Muriqi has been very consistent in Turkey and his goalscoring record makes very good reading. He’s obviously a good age too, with a lot suggesting that he could be a shrewd addition to solve the Baggies’ striking problem.

Of course, there’s an element of risk with a deal like this and Muriqi might not adapt to the English game; the Premier League and Championship are notoriously tough divisions to adapt to, even for the best of players.

However, in my eyes, it is worth a punt for West Brom at this stage. They aren’t blessed with a natural goalscorer and that’s something Bilic has to address this summer. Someone of Muriqi’s pedigree could certainly be a hit.

Ned Holmes

This could be a smart bit of business from the Baggies, particularly if they’re heading into the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic’s side have stumbled slightly but if they can secure promotion, you’d imagine they’ll be looking to add a number of players to their forward line.

Zohore, Austin and Robson-Kanu aren’t a good enough trio for the top flight and it’s an area that West Brom need to improve on – as their lack of goals since the Championship restart has alluded to.

Muriqi’s goal record in recent years has been impressive and he looks a player that could be the focal point their attack is screaming out for.

The 26-year-old has a good combination of technique, ability and power – and seems to always make himself a handful for opposition defenders.

That sort of player could be just what the Baggies need, to help get the best out of some of their other fantastic options they have going forward.

George Harbey

Muriqi looks to be a really exciting player who has real pedigree, and he is a proven goalscorer in a really competitive Turkish League.

He’s quick, strong and tall which would make him the perfect lone striker in Slaven Bilic’s system, and bringing in a player of his calibre to the Hawthorns would signal a massive statement of intent.

Regardless of whether the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League this season or not, they definitely need to bolster their attacking options as Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have been largely underwhelming and Hal Robson-Kanu isn’t good enough to start in the top flight, I feel.

Muriqi is obviously unproven in the Premier League so it would be a risk in that respect, but he looks to have all the attributes to thrive in the top flight under Bilic, and he’s at a good age which means he has time to develop and improve.