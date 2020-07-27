‘This could be a really good move’ – Leeds United midfielder linked with Huddersfield Town: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are considering letting Robbie Gotts join Huddersfield Town on loan this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (26/07, page 63).

Gotts has found game time hard to come by under Marcelo Bielsa over the past couple of seasons, making only two appearances for Leeds in the 2019/20 campaign across all competitions.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play at right-back, could be set to move out on loan this summer, with Leeds preparing for life back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Gotts could be set to reunite with former Under-23s boss, and now the new head coach of Huddersfield Town, Carlos Corberan.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether a loan move to Huddersfield would be a good one for Gotts or not…

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart move for both parties involved.

Gotts has been a regular in the Leeds Under-23s team, and I’m not surprised to hear that Carlos Corberan is targeting a move for the midfielder.

Gotts will be eager to prove himself in senior football, and a move to Huddersfield Town would present him with the opportunity to do just that.

The Terriers need a clear out of the ‘deadwood’ at the club heading into the summer, and they need to target players that are hungry and willing to put their body on the line for the shirt.

Gotts fits this description perfectly, and I think he’d be a shrewd addition to the Huddersfield team ahead of next year’s campaign.

Alfie Burns

This could be a really good move for all parties.

Gotts is a talented midfielder, who in the eyes of many at Leeds, should have been given more of a chance before now.

However, Leeds absolutely flying in the Championship hasn’t helped his cause and their promotion is only going to limit him further.

He knows Corberan and how he likes to work, plus with Huddersfield facing a fresh start, a player of his ilk could be a superb first piece of business.

If the games are there for Gotts to play, it is a little bit of a no-brainer for Leeds.

George Dagless

It could well be.

I think we’ll see a lot of the Leeds youngsters moving out on loan this summer because of the promotion the club has achieved.

Leeds will sign some good players and that will limit the youngsters’ opportunities so I think moving away makes sense.

Huddersfield are obviously looking to use youngsters and working under Corberan would also benefit Gotts for obvious reasons.