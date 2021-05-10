‘This could be a really exciting signing’ – West Brom rivalling Rangers & Norwich for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City midfielder, Gustavo Hamer, is on the radar of West Bromwich Albion ahead of their return to the Championship in 2021/22.

West Brom were relegated back into the Championship over the weekend after a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, with The Athletic confirming that the Baggies will be reshaping their midfield options in the summer.

One man on their radar will be Hamer, who has made 42 appearances and scored five goals for Coventry in the Championship this season.

Football League World reported last week that a host of clubs, including Rangers, Norwich and Brighton, were interested in the 23-year-old, who Coventry could well cash in on.

Our writers discuss the emerging West Brom interest in the midfielder…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really exciting signing.

West Brom are likely to be targeting a number of new additions as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, and Gustavo Hamer could be the perfect addition.

The midfielder has been hugely impressive for Coventry City, with his technical ability on the ball making him a standout performer with the Sky Blues this term.

If West Brom are to secure promotion next season then they’ll need players who are capable of putting other teams to the sword – something that the midfielder can certainly do.

Hamer is undoubtedly capable of playing at the top end of the Championship and, with West Brom, I certainly think that he could be a good fit.

That said, Coventry won’t let him go on the cheap and so the Baggies will need to stump up to get a deal done.

Sam Rourke

I’m not surprised this man is attracting interest.

I’ve been really impressed with Hamer in what is his first full season in English football, and I do really think Coventry have got a battle on their hands to keep hold of him.

Hamer’s got all the qualities you’d want in a Championship midfielder – he’s tenacious, strong in the tackle, and offers real grit in the heart of midfield.

Though, it’s not just his work off the ball that stands out, it’s his impressive passing range and eye for goal from long-range. We’ve seen on numerous occasions this season just how strong his passing skillset is, whilst we’ve seen a wonder strike or two from the Brazilian for good measure.

The Baggies are likely to lose a number of their top players this summer, especially in midfield, with the likes of Maitland-Niles and Conor Gallagher returning to their parent clubs, whilst Matheus Pereira could be snapped up this summer.

Hamer would offer West Brom a long-term solution in the heart of midfield, and would offer real energy in both a defensive and attacking sense, so if the price is right, it’s a move they should pursue.

He’s still only 23, and has so much room to grow and develop, so for me, this looks like something West Brom need to make a move on.

George Harbey

I’d be a huge fan of this.

First of all, you look at West Brom’s current midfield options and you feel that reinforcements need to be made this summer.

Okay Yokuslu is only at the club on loan, as is Conor Gallagher, and Jake Livermore is also getting older. Their midfield needs to be freshened up, and Hamer is at the right age and has the quality to thrive.

I have been such a big fan of his this season. He’s been a vital cog in Coventry’s midfield, scoring five goals and registering three assists from the middle of the park and keeping things ticking over nicely.

Whether it’s in a midfield three or in a two, he suits the system really well and doesn’t mind a physical challenge. I think he’d add a touch of class to Albion’s midfield, but Coventry will be so reluctant to lose him and they have security with another two years left on his deal.