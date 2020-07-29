‘This could be a great signing’ – Derby County weigh up move for 10-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore, according to Football Insider.

Moore has caught the eye with some strong performances for the Latics during the 2019/20 season, where he scored ten goals in 36 appearances for the club.

Wigan’s off-the-field troubles have led to them being relegated (pending an appeal) from the Championship, despite them originally finishing well clear of the bottom-three.

If they are to be relegated, then it means that a number of players are likely to leave the club ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

A move to Derby could be a tempting proposition for the Welshman as well, with Phillip Cocu’s side targeting a top-six finish in the Championship next season.

But would Moore be a good addition to the Derby squad next season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting deal to weigh up.

The striker has a lot of qualities that suit certain styles of play, but Derby’s ‘total football’ under Cocu isn’t really one of those.

They have had success with Chris Martin leading the line this season and Moore does have similar qualities to the Scot, but I’d imagine Cocu wants more well-rounded striker linking the play.

For me, Moore in that Derby squad is used as a nuisance off the bench. He isn’t the player for them to build their attack around.

George Harbey

This could be a great signing for Derby.

Chris Martin has scored a lot of goals this season and has been so important for the Rams, but with his future looking uncertain, they should look to explore other options and a new striker will be needed.

Moore initially struggled to adapt to life in the Championship, but he scored a decent amount of goals for a Wigan side who struggled for large parts of the 2019/20 campaign.

He’d give Derby a focal point at the top end of the pitch, and I believe that he would be a great signing for them given the way they play.

They love to press and play on the front foot, and Moore would thrive as they look to put balls into the box whenever they can. He’s a poacher, and he’d be perfect for them.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a really smart bit of business from the Rams.

Moore showed last season that he’s got the quality to score goals at Championship level and with the improved service at Derby, you feel he could be a real success.

While there is a lot to like about what Cocu’s building at Pride Park, the forward line remains an area of concern and I think bringing in Moore would help to solve that.

The fee I’ve seen a number of times now is £2.1 million, which would be fantastic value and a real bargain.

This is one that the Rams should look to get done soon because there seems to be a fair bit of interest in the Welshman.