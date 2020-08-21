‘This could be a great signing’ – Nottingham Forest player wanted by Coventry: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, according to reports from Evening Express.

Walker made seven appearances in the Championship for Forest last season, returning one goal for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

However, he excelled on loan in League One with Lincoln City and scored 16 goals, whilst he’s previously excelled in League Two with Mansfield.

Our writers discuss whether the 23-year-old would be a good signing for Coventry…

George Harbey

This could be a great signing for Coventry.

Walker has thrived out on loan for a couple of seasons now. He spearheaded Mansfield to the League Two play-off semi-finals with 26 goals in 18/19, and was also a prolific goalscorer for Lincoln in League One last term, before he was recalled by the Reds.

I don’t think he should have been recalled considering that he barely had any chance to make an impact upon his return to the City Ground, barring a late goal to secure a win over Leeds United, but he’s undoubtedly ready for a Championship loan move after proving himself in the divisions below.

Coventry will be looking to avoid relegation next season, make no bones about it, and Walker is a player who is probably bottom-half Championship standard. I don’t think Matty Godden, Amadou Bakayoko and Maxime Biamou have enough goals between them to keep Coventry up, and they definitely need to add more firepower up top.

Walker would be a shrewd signing for the Sky Blues, and it’s definitely the right move for this stage of his career.

Ned Holmes

I think this a move that would work well for all parties involved.

Coventry were fantastic last season and deserved to secure promotion to the Championship but they’ll need to make improvements to their squad to help deal with the step up in quality.

Adding Walker looks as though it would give them just that.

The Forest striker has shown he can score goals on loan elsewhere and he’ll be hungry to show his parent club he can do it at Championship level as well.

Scoring goals is going to be key to the Sky Blues hopes of staying up and establishing themselves in the second tier, so adding an exciting, young striker looks a smart move.

From a Forest perspective, getting Walker experience at this level will be fantastic for his development and with Lewis Grabban, Nuno da Costa, and Lyle Taylor in the squad, I don’t think they’ll miss him much.

Sam Rourke

