‘This could be a great fit’ – Leeds United pundit talks up pursuit of 23-year-old: The ideal Hernandez successor? The verdict

Noel Whelan has admitted that Emi Buendia could be the ideal successor to Pablo Hernandez at Leeds United, with Read Norwich confirming that there has been an enquiry from Elland Road about the playmaker.

Leeds are hoping to switch places with Norwich City in the current league standings this season, with reports emerging about potential signings if it is to be Premier League football for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Speaking to Football Insider about the links with Buendia, Whelan said: “He could be the man to replace Pablo long-term but I am sure Victor Orta will be looking at many options.”

With that in mind, our writers discuss whether Buendia is the ideal replacement for Hernandez…

Sam Rourke

I really think this could be a great fit.

Buendia was an integral cog in Daniel Farke’s Championship winning side last season, and he’s carried on that influential form this season in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Canaries’ bright sparks in what has been a disappointing return to the top-flight, with them rock bottom of the league.

Leeds were keen on a move for the midfielder before he moved to Norwich, and he’s a player that Bielsa seemingly admires and likes, and similarly to Hernandez, he can be utilised in a central attacking midfield role, or out wide.

The sticking point here i feel could be the transfer fee that Norwich are likely to demand, anything around the £20m mark or below is fair in my eyes and Leeds should definitely pursue a move – but anything more, may be too steep.

Buendia possesses excellent dribbling ability, a supreme passing skill-set and an eye for a goal – He could flourish in the Hernandez role under the guidance of Bielsa.

Ned Holmes

I think he could be the ideal man to step into Hernandez’s shoes, whether that’s this summer or further ahead.

The Spaniard’s importance to Leeds is undeniable and they just don’t look as potent going forward when he’s not on the pitch.

Buendia has that same sort of creative spark and the versatility to play in the centre or out wide.

The links between the Argentine and big clubs like Liverpool show just what an impressive player he is, while at 23 he could be a key man for the Whites for some time.

Norwich look set for relegation so Leeds may be able to pinch Buendia as they go up, which would be a shrewd bit of business.

George Harbey

It would be a big blow for Leeds whenever Hernandez departs Elland Road, but the potential arrival of Buendia would definitely soften the blow.

He blew me away in the Championship last season, to be honest, I thought he was a definite shoe-in for the player of the season award after contributing to so many goals for Norwich on their route to automatic promotion.

He’s only 23 years of age and still has so many years ahead of him to develop and improve as a player, and you would definitely back him to be a success under Marcelo Bielsa and adapt to his fellow countryman’s training methods and philosophy with ease.

He has been a shining light in a rather dismal season for Norwich this term, but Leeds’ chiefs should be confident about that, after seeing him adjust to life in the top-flight with ease.