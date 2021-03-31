‘This could be a good move’ – Wolves join Premier League rivals in race for Championship star: The verdict

Wolves have sent scouts to watch Stoke City’s Harry Souttar as they weigh up a potential summer move for the Australian international.

After a successful loan spell at Fleetwood in the previous campaign, Potters boss Michael O’Neill has given the centre-back a chance to impress and it’s one he has taken.

Such form has caught the eye though, with the Express revealing that Wanderers are ready to rival Crystal Palace and West Ham to sign Souttar in the summer.

But, would he be a good signing for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side? And, does he have the ability to cope in the Premier League?

Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Thorpe

I like him a lot, I’ve been watching him since he was on loan at Fleetwood Town and I believe he’s developed ten fold this term.

He doesn’t necessarily have the ball playing ability needed to play on the left or right of a back three for Wolves but I do believe he could do a job in the centre if he made the move to Molineux.

The fact that he’s still only 22 makes him an attractive option for many clubs but I think Wolves would be able to offer him a pathway that would see him get regular first team football.

Alfie Burns

I think this could be a good move for Wolves to make if they want to develop their options at centre-back.

The way Nuno has built his side, they are very strong at the back, but fresh blood could be something of a priority in the summer transfer window.

With regard to Souttar, he’s still only young at 22, but is already a really good defender. There are areas of his game that he can improve on, but it would be fairly risk-free for Wolves to ask him to do that in their back-five.

The kind of stability Nuno’s side play with would be ideal for the 22-year-old adapting to a new division and hike in quality.

At the right price, it would be really shrewd.

Sam Rourke

This looks like a great deal for Wolves.

I’m a big fan of Souttar and think he’s got a very bright future in the game, and he’s showcased already this season that he has the capabilities to impress in the second tier.

He’s a commanding presence at the heart of defence and is a real threat in both boxes aerially, so he offers a lot of qualities you’d want from a centre-back.

With Max Kilman being in and around the Wolves back-line, I think Souttar could come in and compete with him for a starting berth with him having so many years to grow and develop as a player.