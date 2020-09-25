‘This could be a good bit of business’ – QPR plot transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are weighing up a swoop for former Tottenham winger Georges Kevin Nkoudou, as per Turkish publication Fotospor.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade with Besiktas where he scored three goals in 26 appearances for the side last season.

The R’s are reportedly ready to pay 3.5m euros plus add-ons to secure a deal for the player as Mark Warburton aims to bolster his attacking options following the departure of Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace.

So, what do you make of this from a QPR perspective? Good signing for the R’s?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

This could be a good bit of business, whether it’s as a replacement for Osayi-Samuel or to play alongside him.

The QPR winger’s future remains unclear but one thing is certain, they will need to bring in more firepower if he leaves.

N’koudou could be just that and has shown glimpses of the electric attacker he can be during his time with Besiktas.

With that in mind, this could be the ideal time to bring the 25-year-old to the Championship with the open and attacking system Warburton has instilled at the R’s surely perfect for the winger to thrive in.

For the R’s sake, I hope that’s alongside Osayi-Samuel because I’d love to see him have another season in west London – particularly now he has the chance to step out of Eze’s shadow.

Alfie Burns

I think Ferdinand is right to push for more attacking options to add to Warburton’s side.

In terms of Nkoudou, he’s a player that’s really high-profile. He’s played for Tottenham in the Premier League, as well as Burnley, whilst there’s Champions League experience there too.

Of course, the Championship is a different proposition. It’s a difficult league to adapt to, which is where the concern lies for the 25-year-old.

However, given his calibre and the reported starting price of €3.5m, I think it might just be worth doing for QPR as they look to kick on under Warburton.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-QPR players are playing now? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Where is Matt Smith playing now? Millwall Charlton West Ham Reading

Jacob Potter

This could be somewhat of a coup for the Hoops.

N’Koudou has played for some high-profile clubs already in his career, having been on the books with Spurs in the past, and now he’s playing his football for Turkish giants Besiktas.

He’s a player that has already shown glimpses of his quality with his pace causing opposition defences problems at times.

But he needs to show consistency in front of goal at the earliest of opportunities, as he doesn’t have the most prolific of records.

QPR definitely need a winger with his creative ability though, and I think he’d be a solid addition to them in the Championship.

If he can get back to his best on a consistent basis, then Mark Warburton’s side will surely solve the creative void left by Ebere Eze earlier this year.