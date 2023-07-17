West Brom face a difficult final few weeks of the transfer window ahead.

The Baggies have already had a tough time this summer, with key figure Dara O’Shea having been sold for £7 million to Burnley.

Carlos Corberan may be set to lose other key figures in his first team squad given the financial constraints that Albion are facing.

No fresh faces have arrived at the Hawthorns with the new Championship now just three weeks away.

Corberan impressed many West Brom supporters with the impact he made when he first joined the club midway through last season, ultimately leading the team to a ninth place finish.

However, it could be a difficult time over the next year as the club looks to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Can West Brom fight for promotion next season under these financial constraints?

Carlton Palmer is sceptical of the Baggies’ chances, citing the loss of O’Shea as a big concern.

The 57-year-old wonders whether he will be the only significant loss this window or if more is to come, doubting whether Corberan can lead this team to a top six finish.

“I don’t think West Brom have a good enough squad to get promoted next season, given the financial restraints at the club,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The owners have come out and said there’s still going to be players leaving.

“I think this could be a frustrating season for Carlos Corberan and the supporters.

“And he may well be regretting not taking the Leeds job when he had the opportunity.

“They’ve already sold Dara O’Shea to Burnley, their best defender.

“And there are rumours that more players will be sold before the end of the transfer window to balance the books.

“So it is not looking good at all.”

Steve Bruce had the team fighting near the relegation zone last year before Corberan arrived as manager.

The Spaniard had a transformative impact, and it is easy to imagine the team finishing inside the top six had he been in charge sooner.

But the ownership situation at the Hawthorns has led to a difficult last few weeks in the transfer window.

The club still has time to turn things around before the end-of-August deadline.

However, competition will be stiff for the promotion places this season, so Corberan will have a big task on his hands to guide the team to a place back in the top flight.

How big of an impact has the financial situation at West Brom had on their promotion chances?

The Baggies ended last season as a team that had the potential to fight for promotion with one or two good signings.

But now the team looks more likely to lose one or two more key players, on top of O’Shea’s departure.

This will be a difficult situation for Corberan to manage and the team’s promotion chances now look much slimmer than a few months ago.

The Spaniard is a very capable coach, but it will be hard to get the best out of the club without the required resources at his disposal.