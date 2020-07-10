‘This could be a fantastic signing’ – Ipswich Town plot move for clinical striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are weighing up a move for Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, as per EADT.

The forward has been in fine form for Rovers this season, notching 16 goals and his impressive performances have attracted interest from Paul Lambert’s side.

Would this be a good signing for the Tractorboys? Do they need him?

George Harbey

This could be a fantastic signing for Ipswich.

Clarke-Harris was never really prolific before this season, but the 25-year-old has scored a goal every two games on average this term, and will be hopeful of making the jump up to the Championship after a superb season in front of goal.

Ipswich will be looking to right their wrongs after missing out on promotion back to the Championship from League One this term, and if they back Paul Lambert this summer, then Clarke-Harris could be a fantastic signing for the Tractor Boys.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson both scored an impressive amount of goals and forged a formidable understanding and partnership up top, but they need quality in depth, especially with Jackson’s future at Portman Road up in the air.

Clarke-Harris is strong, quick, powerful and clearly has an eye for goal, and he would definitely fit into Lambert’s style of play. It would signal a massive statement of intent if they signed him.

George Dagless

Could be a great signing.

He’s a fine goal-scorer at this level and if you put him up front with some of the other attacking players Ipswich have got you should get plenty of good results.

Ipswich fell apart last season but they have good players and showed, to start with, that they can more than compete in this division.

Fans will want to see a renewed attempt at getting out of League One and this is a move that is ambitious and that would send out a statement to the rest of the division.

If they can do it, I think Tractor Boys fans will be pleased with the early signs for the rest of their summer window as it’s a big one for Paul Lambert.

Ned Holmes

This looks like a fantastic signing from the Tractor Boys and a really pragmatic one.

Clarke-Harris has proven himself a top goalscorer at this level over the past two seasons and he’s done it in a Bristol Rovers side that has often been drab.

Ipswich lacked a prolific striker last season with their top two strikers, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood, returning just 11 goals each.

Bringing in Clarke-Harris would provide them with just that and would without doubt boost their promotion hopes for next season.

Clearly, getting out of League One needs to be their main aim and that’s why signing a forward like the 25-year-old, who has proven himself in this division, would be such a good bit of business.

With just a year left on the striker’s deal, Ipswich should be able to land him for a fairly reasonable fee as well and you feel after the delay this season, that will be very useful.