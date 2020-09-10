‘This could be a fantastic signing’ – Charlton Athletic player wanted by Championship side: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth are looking to secure a potential transfer agreement with Charlton Athletic for goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, as per London News Online.

The Cherries are looking to replace Aaron Ramsdale following his switch to Premier League side Sheffield United, and they have seemingly earmarked Phillips as someone who can fill that void.

So, would the 24-year-old be a good signing for the Cherries?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Jacob Potter

This is a smart move by Bournemouth.

They need a goalkeeper that has experience of playing to a high standard in the Championship, and Phillips certainly fits that description.

Lee Bowyer has already admitted that Phillips will be second-choice goalkeeper this season after turning down a new contract with the club, so it seems as though his days at The Valley are numbered.

Bournemouth could be in line to make one of the signings of the season if they can land his signature for a relatively small fee before the new season gets under way this weekend.

It’s an area that needs strengthening for Bournemouth though, that’s for certain.

George Harbey

This would be a positive addition to the Bournemouth squad.

The Cherries obviously need to bring in another goalkeeper following Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Sheffield United, and Phillips is a talented, up and coming shot-stopper who fully deserves another chance to impress in the Championship.

Phillips is a very good shot-stopper who is also very comfortable at playing the ball out from the back, his distribution is impressive, and had a good season for Charlton last term. Nine clean sheets isn’t a bad statistic for a player who got relegated, but he also kept Charlton in games on numerous occasions with his fantastic shot-stopping abilities.

With less than a year left on his contract at the Valley, Bournemouth could get him for a cut-price which would be a very impressive piece of business, and Charlton won’t want to see him leave for nothing next summer.

It makes perfect sense from a Bournemouth perspective.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for Bournemouth.

The Cherries are preparing for life back in the Championship and will be looking to bolster their options in goal after selling Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United.

Phillips proved himself a quality goalkeeper at this level last season – winning Charlton’s player of the season award – and will no doubt be keen to secure a move back to the division after the Addicks’ relegation.

He’s not quite the finished article and there are areas that could use improvement – his distribution in particular – but the 25-year-old should only improve only the next few years and could be a long-term solution for the Cherries.

He’s only got one year left on his current deal at the Valley, meaning it shouldn’t be too difficult or expensive for them to prize him away from the south London club.