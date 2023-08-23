This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It's been a mixed start to the season for West Bromwich Albion.

Having played three Championship matches, the Baggies have won one, drawn one, and lost one, so far, leaving the club sitting 13th in the Championship on four points at this stage.

One thing the club are yet to achieve this season, though, is a clean sheet, having conceded seven goals in their four matches so far.

Naturally, West Brom continue to look at options to strengthen their defence, then, with the club reportedly casting eyes on a player at present.

That player, according to Football Insider, is Reading FC defender Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Their report claims that both West Brom and Blackburn are keen on the 23-year-old, and also reveals that Reading have put a number of their first team players up for sale to try and balance the books amid their current financial struggles.

As such, West Brom and Carlos Corberan are said to be ready to make their move.

Would Nesta Guinness-Walker be a good signing for West Brom?

With the above having been reported, it raises two key questions.

Would Nesta Guinness-Walker be a good signing for West Bromwich Albion, and, what sort of playing time would he get at The Hawthorns were he to make the move?

With those questions in mind, our FLW writers have offered their thoughts below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could be a very sensible signing for West Bromwich Albion to make this summer.

In their last two league outings, Carlos Corberan has deployed a back three, with Matt Phillips and Connor Townsend both having featured on the left so far.

Arguably, though, behind Townsend and to challenge him, the club could do with more of a natural left-back / left-wing-back option, and this is where Guinness-Walker comes in.

Having played 28 times in the Championship last season, the 23-year-old has experience in the second tier, and given the potential bargain nature of the deal due to Reading's financial situation, West Brom could do far worse than add him to their squad.

Indeed, this does seem as though a deal that would benefit both parties at present, and, therefore, one you can see having a realistic chance of getting done ahead of the transfer deadline.

Ned Holmes

West Bromwich Albion look a little light on the left flank and the arrival of Nesta Guinness-Walker should help to solve that problem.

Carlos Corberan has preferred a back three this term, with Conor Townsend and Matt Phillips used at left wing-back, so with Zac Ashworth out on loan, signing Guinness-Walker would offer the Spaniard a more defensive option in that area and someone that can play as a left-back as well.

The 23-year-old was far from the worst player in a struggling Reading side last season - there were signs that he was not out of place at Championship level and a coach like Corberan could be just what the defender needs to help him continue his development but a bit of patience will be needed.

Given the options already available at The Hawthorns, Albion should be able to ease him in and he's likely to be a rotation option at first.

With the Royals keen to sell and Guinness-Walker in the final 12 months of his contract, this could be a cheap deal meaning that even if it doesn't work out the Baggies could still make a profit on a proven EFL player that is still developing.

It's not a flashy or particularly exciting capture but perhaps that is no bad thing for a club whose spending in previous windows has at times been a bit gung-ho.