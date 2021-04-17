‘This consistency scares me’ – These Charlton fans react to XI v Ipswich

Charlton Athletic host Ipswich Town this Saturday lunchtime in Sky Bet League One at The Valley as they look to get another big three points in their bid to make the play-offs come the end of the season.

Nigel Adkins and his side have seen real positive turnaround in recent weeks with big wins being recorded at both Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland of late.

They face Ipswich Town next, with the Tractor Boys currently struggling for form and also seemingly set for a bit of a summer clearout with the way Paul Cook is speaking.

Indeed, they are perhaps there to be got at but Charlton must still rise to the challenge and that is what Adkins will be looking for.

He’s named his XI for this one, then, with Conor Washington still missing after picking up a hamstring problem a few weeks ago.

Let’s see what Addicks fans think of it…

This consistency scares me, how am I supposed to make reactionary tweets to this? — Mr Saxotweet (@danbtweetz) April 17, 2021

Yeah not surprised to see Millar in for Maatsen after Adkins comments the other day. Same with Aneke plenty more Football to be played yet — Neil Stevens (@Addickt3d) April 17, 2021

Come on big performance needed. Be nice to win against a team in bad form for a chance. COyR — Johnnybev (@johnnybev1987) April 17, 2021

Still no chucks, feel for him always injured😫 — James Dowsett (@JamesDowsett17) April 17, 2021

Decent line up, let's get the 3 points. — Dean Gard (@Gardy104) April 17, 2021

FAMEWO ON BENCH😍 — Cafc Tom (@CafcTom18) April 17, 2021

Dont change what aint broke — Michael (@natediazisking) April 17, 2021

