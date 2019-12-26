‘This club is something else’ – These Stoke City fans react to remarkable Sheffield Wednesday victory

Stoke City moved out of the bottom three after a dramatic 3-2 win against Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s men scored two goals in stoppage time to come from behind against the Owls, with Sam Vokes grabbing the winner in the 97th minute of the game.

The Potters had gone ahead through a James McClean strike but a quickfire double in the second half from Morgan Fox and Tom Leeds looked as though it would condemn Stoke to yet another defeat.

Yet, the players fought back, with O’Neill’s substitutions making the difference.

Striker Tyrese Campbell got the equaliser and appeared to salvage a point for the hosts before target man Vokes sent the home fans wild with his winner with one of the last kicks of the game.

Do you know where these 15 ex-Stoke City players are playing now?

1 of 15 Tom Soares had a forgettable time with Stoke City but where is he now? Wimbledon Stevenage Crewe Chesterfield

As you would expect, the Stoke fans were delighted by this win and they are now out of the relegation zone.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Christmas miracle — Conor Whelan (@conorwhelann) December 26, 2019

2 forwards 2 goals!! not rocket science. great game from the team today — Chaserbo (@ChaserBo) December 26, 2019

Tears in my eyes — Cav⛄️ (@_StokeCav) December 26, 2019

God I hate you but god I love you — Jase 🎄 (@scfcjase) December 26, 2019

This club is something else 🤩 — D E M I 🥰 (@DemiY__) December 26, 2019

COMPLETE SCENES — jack (@jackwherton) December 26, 2019

100x better performance wise, please don’t waste this lads. Please. — Matt Swift (@MSwift94) December 26, 2019