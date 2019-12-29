Connect with us

Leeds United

‘This club is going to kill me’, ‘Never in doubt’ – These Leeds United fans respond to dramatic Birmingham City result

Published

12 mins ago

on

Leeds United have returned to the top of the Championship, but they didn’t make things easy for themselves.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured a stunning 5-4 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrews in a clash which certainly had supporters on the edge of their seats.

Leeds lost their lead on three different occasions during the encounter before a 95th minute own goal from the hosts gifted them the three points in dramatic fashion.

On an afternoon where West Brom fell to a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough, supporters have certainly earned themselves a stiff drink after a relentless afternoon of football.

Here’s what some supporters had to say on social media.


