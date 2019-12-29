‘This club is going to kill me’, ‘Never in doubt’ – These Leeds United fans respond to dramatic Birmingham City result

Leeds United have returned to the top of the Championship, but they didn’t make things easy for themselves.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured a stunning 5-4 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrews in a clash which certainly had supporters on the edge of their seats.

Leeds lost their lead on three different occasions during the encounter before a 95th minute own goal from the hosts gifted them the three points in dramatic fashion.

On an afternoon where West Brom fell to a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough, supporters have certainly earned themselves a stiff drink after a relentless afternoon of football.

Here’s what some supporters had to say on social media.

I'm just glad we won't have this many heart attacks until next year! — Simon 💙💛 (@ElGaineseo) December 29, 2019

NEVER EVER DO THAT TO ME AGAIN — Tom Burrow (@TomBurrow_) December 29, 2019

You don't make it easy for us do you lads — Josh 🦏 (@firthleeds) December 29, 2019

easy win in the end — ZL (@lufcZxch) December 29, 2019

Best game I’ve ever seen. — ²⁵ 🇶🇦 (@vieiraview) December 29, 2019

Never in doubt MOT — Patrick (@pattygilroy) December 29, 2019

This club is going to kill me. — JR💙💛 (@JRoseeLUFC) December 29, 2019