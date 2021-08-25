‘This club is cursed’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to latest setback

Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre has been ruled out of action for three months after suffering a foot injury against Coventry City at the weekend, according to Berkshire Live.

The 22-year-old has started in every competitive game for the Royals so far this season, lining up alongside Liam Moore and Michael Morrison at the back and looking to build on his 26 league appearances from last season.

This was a remarkable achievement for the Scottish youth international who was previously thought to be heading out on loan last summer after the arrival of Everton loanee Lewis Gibson.

12 of these 25 Reading FC facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club's badge has one lion on it. True False

But with McIntyre’s bright performances and injuries dogging the Berkshire side during the 2020/21 campaign, he was given the chance to shine, an opportunity he took with both hands as the club recorded a much-improved finish of seventh last term.

The second-tier side are currently operating under a transfer embargo and with other areas of the pitch needing to be addressed before getting to central defence and a left-back yet to arrive at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he was in line to feature heavily again this season.

However, the injury he sustained in the West Midlands on Saturday afternoon looks set to keep him out for a few months, joining fellow key players Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao on the sidelines.

After this latest development on McIntyre, we take a look at how a selection of Reading fans have reacted on Twitter.

This club genuinely isn't serious — RFC (@dingaidan_) August 25, 2021

Such a banter club. Shouldn’t have got rid of Dorsett 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/LQIhESYU3R — Micah (@1871M1C4H) August 25, 2021

It rains. It pours. Yet another injury at the club. Never known anything like the last two or three years with regards to injuries. So strange. Le sigh. https://t.co/evuH4m5V0F — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) August 25, 2021

Poor guy. The amount of big injuries hes had over the past couple of years must be so tough to deal with. Hope he has a good recovery — Luke (@Luke1871_) August 25, 2021

Can we ask the EFL to make our matches 7v7? — Lukey (@LukeB_RFC) August 25, 2021