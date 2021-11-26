‘This club is cursed’, ‘League One for another year’ – These Sunderland fans react to Aiden McGeady update

Sunderland’s woes on the pitch results-wise are now transferring into injuries as Lee Johnson looks set to be without one of his star players for a number of months.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last five League One matches and in that time have also been knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two outfit Mansfield Town, so you could say that Johnson is under a heap of pressure to turn things around quickly.

He will have to do that without the creativity of Aiden McGeady though after he was ruled out for at least eight weeks with a knee injury that he picked up against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Quiz: Have Sunderland ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Newcastle - St. James' Park? Yes No

The Republic of Ireland international came on as a second half substitution against Salop but managed to hurt himself in his 20 minute spell.

Eight weeks is the best-case scenario for the 35-year-old but it could be as long as 12 weeks before Black Cats fans see McGeady on the pitch again.

Whilst he hasn’t been as productive as last season, McGeady is still a threat whenever he’s on the pitch and Sunderland fans have been reacting to the emerging news of his injury setback.

Been missing since August anyway https://t.co/i7jnXuoKtg — G (@seahampirlo) November 26, 2021

Based on his form this season, it's no loss really. https://t.co/X0IvsDO5nh — Dan (@Dan1879_SAFC) November 26, 2021

This club is cursed like. We were knackered the minute we decided to call ourselves The Black Cats https://t.co/j5HnZHluyS — Chris Sparks (@chrissavedlatin) November 26, 2021

league one for another year https://t.co/hAQcukrvcy — ethan (@ethantylr) November 26, 2021

Thanks, Adams Crying now https://t.co/vYp9hoMD31 — Adam M Crew (@iamcrew08) November 26, 2021

Get well soon geeds your going to be a BIG miss. — Mals1160 (@Mals1160) November 26, 2021

announce relegation — harry (@harrydixon90) November 26, 2021